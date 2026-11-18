The EPA finished removing contaminated soil from 37 homes in Northport, Washington. This action brings the total cleaned properties to 124 within the Upper Columbia River Superfund site near Teck Metals facilities.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency completed the removal of lead- and arsenic-contaminated soil from 37 residential properties in Northport, Washington, on October 23, 2026. This latest phase of remediation work addresses specific yards within the Upper Columbia River Superfund site, bringing the total number of cleaned residential properties to 124. The work was offered voluntarily to homeowners and conducted at no cost to the residents, marking a significant step in long-term environmental restoration efforts in the region.

Cleanup Mechanics and Soil Disposal Details

Contractors began the physical excavation work in June under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, known as CERCLA, which governs Superfund cleanups. The team excavated contaminated areas in residential yards, removed nearly 9,300 cubic yards of soil, and backfilled the sites with clean earth. They also revegetated the properties to restore them to their pre-excavation condition. The removed soil, weighing approximately 8,620 tons, was transported to the Stevens County Landfill for safe disposal.

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The Washington Department of Ecology provided $350,000 in funding to cover the disposal costs associated with transporting and handling the hazardous material. This state-level financial support facilitated the rapid completion of the project, allowing contractors to finish the job within roughly four months. The accelerated timeline contrasts sharply with traditional Superfund residential cleanups, which often take years to move from initial sampling to final excavation and restoration.

Primary Polluters and Historical Contamination Sources

The contamination in the Northport area stems from decades of industrial smelter operations that released waste, emissions, and accidental spills into the environment. The primary source identified by the EPA is the Teck Metals Ltd. facility located in Trail, British Columbia, approximately 10 river miles upstream of the U.S.-Canada border. Additionally, the former Le Roi smelter in Northport contributed to the historic discharge of pollutants that left lead and arsenic residues in the local soil.

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Teck American Incorporated, the U.S. subsidiary of Teck Metals Ltd., played a direct role in the remediation efforts by leading cleanup operations at 19 of the 124 completed properties. The presence of these heavy metals in residential soils poses significant health risks, particularly for young children and pregnant women who may ingest contaminated soil or dust through play, gardening, or everyday contact. The EPA has consistently highlighted these vulnerabilities as the primary justification for accelerated intervention.

Strategic Impact and Future Superfund Remediation Plans

The Northport cleanup serves as a key example of the EPA Superfund Solutions initiative, announced on June 3, 2026. This federal program aims to cut regulatory red tape and speed up decisions at more than 1,340 sites on the National Priorities List. By targeting properties with the highest potential risk to vulnerable populations and utilizing 2025 soil sampling data, the agency demonstrated a new model for rapid response that could redefine cleanup expectations across the country.

The EPA expects that additional residential properties in the area could become eligible for early-action cleanup in 2027 or be included in the site's final remedy plan. This projection indicates that the total scope of contamination and the associated financial liabilities remain open-ended. Continued pressure is placed on Teck Metals and its U.S. subsidiary to address ongoing remediation liabilities as the agency prepares for future phases of restoration.