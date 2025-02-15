EPA and Trump Administration Withhold Billions in Clean Energy Funding Despite Court Orders

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Trump administration are accused of withholding billions of dollars in funding for clean energy and energy efficiency programs, despite court orders. Watchdog groups argue that this funding freeze is unconstitutional and harmful to communities and local economies.

Environment al and government ethics watchdog groups accuse the Environment al Protection Agency ( EPA ) and the Trump administration of withholding billions of dollars in funding approved by Congress for a range of clean energy and energy efficiency programs, despite court orders to release the funds.

Former EPA Senior Adviser Zealan Hoover, who managed programs authorized by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, stated in a press call that these programs, many of which have been thrown into uncertainty due to the funding freeze ordered by President Donald Trump, are facing serious consequences. Hoover explained that communities are bearing the financial burden for work the federal government is legally obligated to pay in advance, but is neglecting to do so. The projects supported by IRA grants encompass community solar installations, energy efficiency upgrades for homeowners, and the clean school bus program, which facilitates school systems' transition to low-emission vehicles. The disruption caused by the funding freeze has already resulted in furloughs and cutbacks, with the potential to ripple through local businesses and economies. Local contractors, according to Hoover, have received stop-work orders, halting projects like building insulation upgrades and solar panel installations. This cessation of orders to factories is drying up, forcing companies to suspend hiring and prepare for potential layoffs.Two federal courts in Rhode Island and the District of Columbia have issued rulings that temporarily blocked the Trump administration from imposing a freeze on federal grants and loans. Jillian Blanchard, vice president of climate change and environmental justice for the nonprofit watchdog group Lawyers for Good Government, emphasized that these courts have recognized the unconstitutionality of the federal fund freezes. Blanchard argued that the freeze violates the Constitution's separation of powers, stating that the executive branch lacks the authority to unilaterally break binding contracts with the American people and dictate policy by withholding billions of dollars in programs approved by both houses of Congress. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit on Thursday, alleging that state agencies were still denied access to $1.2 billion in federal funding allocated for projects within the state. Shapiro asserted that despite multiple federal judges ordering the Trump Administration to unfreeze this funding, access has not been restored, leaving him no choice but to pursue legal action to safeguard the interests of Pennsylvania and its residents. The affected projects in Pennsylvania encompass efforts to reduce emissions from heavy industries, weatherization projects for low-income homeowners, and reclamation endeavors to repair damaged coal mine lands and seal abandoned gas wells.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Clean Energy Funding Freeze EPA Trump Administration Inflation Reduction Act Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Court Orders Environmental Justice

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Administration Allowed to Withhold Migrant Housing FundsA federal judge ruled that the Trump administration can continue withholding millions in FEMA funds intended for housing migrants in New York City.

Read more »

Judge Allows Trump Administration to Withhold Migrant Hotel FundingA federal judge ruled that the Trump administration can continue withholding millions of dollars intended to cover hotel costs for migrants in New York City. The Department of Homeland Security claims the funds are being 'recouped' as they allege misuse of FEMA money.

Read more »

Trump's VA, EPA, and Interior picks face Senate scrutiny on Day Four of new administrationDay Four of the Trump administration opens in Washington, D.C. with a raft of Senate hearings including Trump's picks for the Departments of Energy and Interior as well as the EPA and VA. Also on the docket, Brooke Rollins, Trump's nominee to head up the USDA, HUD nominee Eric Turner and Secretary of the Army nominee Daniel Driscoll.

Read more »

Trump administration expected to put EPA environmental justice and civil rights workers on administrative leaveEnvironmental Protection Agency employees who work in the environmental justice and civil rights office expect a new round of paid leave notices that will impact even more federal workers, four sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Read more »

Trump Administration Plans to Dismantle Environmental Justice Office at EPAThe Trump administration is facing backlash for its plan to dismantle the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights, placing over 100 workers on administrative leave. Environmental organizations condemn the move, arguing it will disproportionately harm vulnerable communities already facing higher pollution burdens.

Read more »

EPA Employees Flee Facing Trump Administration's RestructuringHundreds of career EPA employees are leaving their posts due to the Trump administration's aggressive efforts to reshape the agency and roll back environmental protections. The exodus includes specialists crucial to the EPA's mission, including toxicologists, lawyers, engineers, and air and water quality experts. Many express fear, resignation, and quiet defiance as they face a choice: quit or work for an administration that has openly declared its intention to drastically transform the agency.

Read more »