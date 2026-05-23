EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin Pushes for $1 Billion to Save the Great Salt Lake

The EPA Administrator, Lee Zeldin, is urging Congress to allocate $1 billion to help conservation efforts aimed at preserving the Great Salt Lake. The lake is at record-low levels due to insufficient snowpack, posing potential environmental and economic impacts.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin is pushing for $1 billion from Congress to help save the Great Salt Lake . Zeldin joined several Utah politicians and state officials for an airboat tour to learn more about efforts to boost flagging lake levels .

Life jackets aren't needed as the water is only 2- to 3 inches deep through much of the brief cruise. With a meager peak of 8.3 inches of snow water equivalent over the winter, Farmington Bay is at levels typically seen in July. Despite the diminished water level, Utah Sen. John Curtis expressed pride in showing off the beauty of the lake to Zeldin.

President Donald Trump has asked Congress for $1 billion to address the issue. Several Utah members of Congress pledged to work collaboratively to protect the lake, and they expressed optimism that the lake's continued demise isn't a foregone conclusion. The $1 billion dollars still needs to be approved by Congress but Utah's elected leaders were bullish on getting the funding





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Great Salt Lake Snowpack Congress Lee Zeldin Utah Politicians Utah State Officials Airboat Tour Fishing Lake Levels Snow Water Equivalent Environmental Protection

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