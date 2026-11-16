EP Wealth Advisors Boosts Volatility Shares XRP ETF Stake By 37 Percent To 18400 Shares

EP Wealth Advisors boosted its position in the Volatility Shares XRP ETF by 37 percent. The firm now holds 18,400 shares valued at $147,936 in the third quarter of 2026.

EP Wealth Advisors, the California-based wealth management firm managing $24.4 billion in securities, has significantly increased its position in the Volatility Shares XRP ETF, known by the ticker symbol XRPI. The investment advisory firm disclosed this strategic adjustment in its latest Form 13F filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 13. As of the end of the third quarter on September 30, 2026, the firm held a total of 18,400 shares of the ETF. This move represents a deliberate accumulation of exposure to cryptocurrency markets through a regulated financial vehicle rather than direct digital asset ownership.

The specific financial details of this holding reveal that the investment was valued at $147,936 at the close of the third quarter. When compared to the firm's position in the second quarter of 2026, which consisted of 13,425 shares, the increase amounts to exactly 4,975 additional shares. This precise addition translates to a 37 percent growth in their total XRPI holdings over the past three months. While the percentage increase is substantial for this specific asset class, the total monetary value remains a minor fraction of the firm's broader financial operations.

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This modest allocation reflects the scale of EP Wealth Advisors' overall portfolio, which stands at approximately $24,380,879,896 in reportable securities. The 13F information table lists 1,603 distinct items within this portfolio, highlighting the diversity of the firm's investments. The XRPI position represents less than 0.01 percent of these total reported securities holdings. It is crucial to note that this figure only includes reportable securities and does not account for all assets under management, leaving significant portions of the firm's capital unreported in this specific disclosure.

The Volatility Shares XRP ETF operates on a structure distinct from spot cryptocurrency funds, as it does not hold the actual digital token XRP. Instead, the fund derives its price exposure primarily through XRP futures contracts. This mechanism allows institutional investors like EP Wealth Advisors to gain financial exposure to the cryptocurrency's price movements without the technical complexities or security risks associated with direct custody. The fund aims to deliver returns that closely correlate with the performance of the underlying digital asset.

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Data from the fund issuer indicates that the net assets of XRPI stood at approximately $77.9 million as of November 13. This snapshot provides insight into the liquidity and size of the fund at that specific moment. The use of futures-based ETFs offers a familiar and regulated pathway for traditional finance entities to participate in volatile digital asset markets. This approach mitigates many of the operational hurdles while still allowing for potential price appreciation exposure.

Form 13F filings serve as quarterly snapshots of institutional equity holdings for managers with over $100 million in qualifying assets. These reports reflect the state of portfolios at the end of the quarter and do not necessarily indicate current holdings or trading activities that occurred during the period. Investors and analysts must recognize that this data provides a limited view of the firm's ongoing strategies. The filing does not capture all assets managed by the firm, only those meeting specific regulatory reporting thresholds.

The decision by EP Wealth Advisors to expand its XRPI stake signals continued interest from traditional wealth management sectors in cryptocurrency-related investments. This growing confidence suggests that institutional players are increasingly comfortable utilizing structured financial products tied to major digital currencies. The 37 percent increase in holdings underscores a strategic alignment with emerging crypto economies while maintaining a cautious, regulated approach to risk management.

Looking ahead, the performance of the Volatility Shares XRP ETF will depend heavily on broader market dynamics and the effectiveness of its futures-based strategy. Institutional participation plays a crucial role in legitimizing and stabilizing these markets through consistent engagement. However, investors should remain aware of the risks associated with futures contracts, including leverage and basis risk, which can cause performance deviations from the spot price of XRP. The next quarterly filing will provide updated insights into any further adjustments to this position.