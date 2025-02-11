Enzyme GUK1 Found to Boost Cancer Cell Metabolism and Drive Lung Tumor Growth

Scientists have identified GUK1, an enzyme that fuels cancer cell growth by boosting their metabolism. This discovery provides a new understanding of how lung cancer progresses and opens up possibilities for targeted therapies.

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery in the fight against lung cancer by identifying a key enzyme, GUK1, that fuels tumor growth by boosting cancer cell metabolism. This finding, published in a recent study led by researchers at Harvard Medical School, sheds light on a previously unknown mechanism driving the aggressive nature of this disease. Lung cancer, a leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally, is notorious for its unpredictable behavior and ability to evade treatment.

The research team focused on a genetic alteration found in certain types of lung cancer. Through experiments using mouse models and human cancer cells, they found that the presence of this alteration led to increased activity of the GUK1 enzyme. GUK1 plays a crucial role in converting a molecule called GDP into GTP, a vital energy source for cancer cells. This energy is essential for cancer cells to divide, grow, and resist treatments. The study's authors demonstrated that inhibiting GUK1 significantly slowed the growth of lung cancer cells, highlighting its potential as a therapeutic target. Further investigations revealed elevated GUK1 levels in other subtypes of lung cancer, suggesting that this enzyme might be involved in a broader range of lung cancers. These findings could pave the way for the development of novel precision therapies that target GUK1 to disrupt cancer cell metabolism and ultimately impede tumor growth.





