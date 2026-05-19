Enzo Maresca set to replace Pep Guardiola as City manager, sparking Premier League rivalry

Enzo Maresca, who left Chelsea and is set to become Manchester City's new boss this summer, has been dubbed 'Diet Pep' by some, a reference to Pep Guardiola. Maresca is expected to bring familiarity as he worked under Guardiola at Manchester City, where they won the historic Treble in 2022-23. This move has sparked a rivalry between the two Premier League giants, with a potential fixture generator spitting out Chelsea versus City on the first day next season.

After all that guzzling on champagne football over the last decade, it is time for change at Manchester City . So what will it be?

'Diet Pep', please, barkeep. Enzo Maresca never did like the nickname. Told us reporters so during an interview on his first pre-season tour with Chelsea in the United States. Reckoned it was because he is bald, has a beard, and is very close to Pep Guardiola, his friend with whom he had just gotten off the phone as we sat down to speak in the cigar bar of the St Regis Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia.

It was a lazy comparison, apparently, but City seem to think there is something to it. They see Maresca as someone worthy of replacing Guardiola, presumably on the outgoing manager's recommendation, like when Sir Alex Ferguson endorsed David Moyes at Manchester United in 2013. It is the most colossal challenge in football today. As big as trying to succeed Ferguson.

Around Chelsea, though, they will consider this official confirmation of a worst-kept secret





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Manchester City Pep Guardiola Enzo Maresca 'Diet Pep' Rivalry Premier League Chelsea

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