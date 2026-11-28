A Pacific Legal Foundation study finds that state environmental review laws are being used to stall construction, increasing costs and worsening the housing shortage as lawmakers propose reforms with mixed success.

Pacific Legal Foundation studied state-level policies and found that certain environmental review laws are being “weaponized” to stall developments, driving up the costs and This comes as state lawmakers have proposed many new laws this year to curtail policies that stall building, with mixed success.

The study looks at lawsuits that use state environmental policy acts, as well as environmental rights amendments written into state laws. Both of these kinds of disputes are expensive and time-consuming. Developers have to examine and reexamine the environmental impact of developments they want to build, and courts must then determine what cities are required to do to ensure a clean environment for residents.

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An aerial view shows a neighborhood in the wildland-urban interface near Chino Hills State Park on Feb. 8, 2023, after rains in Chino Hills, California. A coyote howls along The Tracks at Brea Trail in Brea, California, on Sept. 21, 2024. Coyotes have made themselves at home along the neighborhood trail.