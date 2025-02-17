Environmental Educator Terminated in Trump Budget Cuts

Brian Gibbs, an environmental educator at Effigy Mounds National Monument in Iowa, was unexpectedly terminated due to budget cuts implemented by the Trump administration. The article highlights the impact of these cuts on the monument's operations and the importance of environmental education.

Brian Gibbs, a devoted environmental educator at Effigy Mounds National Monument in Iowa , found himself unexpectedly out of a job when the Trump administration implemented cuts to federal spending. Gibbs, who described his position as his 'dream job,' was terminated on Valentine's Day, leaving him heartbroken and devastated.

Gibbs, eight months into a yearlong probationary period, was informed of his job loss abruptly, being locked out of his work email before he could back up his government records and receive a formal termination letter. He expressed concern over the potential impact of these layoffs on the monument's operations and visitor experience. 'You're losing people that are keeping the bathrooms clean, the trails maintained,' he said. 'You're losing people who are teaching youth the value of protecting and preserving these places for current and future generations.' He feared that the monument, already facing staffing shortages, might be forced to scale back visitor services or operate with minimal personnel, akin to a government shutdown. Gibbs, who had previously lost his job at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point due to COVID-19 budget cuts, expressed apprehension about having to uproot his family for the second time while his wife was pregnant with their second child. He emphasized the importance of environmental education and the public's access to these valuable spaces, stating, 'This has always been home for me. It's the first place I told my spouse that I loved her. It's the first park that I took my son to.' Gibbs is now facing the daunting task of finding a new job to support his family while searching for opportunities to continue his work in environmental education





