EnviroCare Pest Control Sold to Private Equity Firm EQT for Millions

Connecticut entrepreneur David Bisaillon sold EnviroCare Pest Control to global private equity firm EQT. The company is now Modern Pest Services under Anticimex following the October 2025 deal.

Connecticut entrepreneur David Bisaillon has finalized the sale of EnviroCare Pest Control to Anticimex, a global pest management giant owned by the private equity firm EQT. The transaction, valued at multiple millions of dollars, officially concluded on October 6th, 2025, marking the end of Bisaillon's twenty-six-year journey building a local service empire into a significant regional player.

Business Growth and Financial Scale

Bisaillon launched EnviroCare with minimal capital, relying on a single old truck, a spray can, and two thousand dollars in his bank account. Despite being married with a child at the time, he leveraged personal credit cards to fund the initial operations. The company expanded steadily, adding approximately one employee per year to manage twenty-two distinct service routes.

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By the time of the sale, the workforce had grown to twenty-five employees. Each route serviced between two hundred and three hundred and fifty customers. Bisaillon charged clients between one hundred seventy-five and two hundred twenty-five dollars per hour. His staff earned annual salaries ranging from forty-five thousand to sixty-five thousand dollars.

Bisaillon earned a middle six-figure income during the peak years of the business. He declined to disclose the exact final sale price but confirmed the multiple million dollar figure. The acquisition represents a significant exit for a founder who built the enterprise from a solo operation into a structured company with established routes and recurring revenue streams.

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Private Equity Strategy and Broker Pressure

The sale was influenced by intense pressure from brokers and private equity firms actively consolidating the pest control sector. Companies in this industry are attractive due to their relationship-based models and predictable recurring revenue. Brokers frequently contacted Bisaillon, asking when he would prepare to sell, as larger national entities sought to acquire established regional players.

Bisaillon initially resisted selling, viewing his business as a lifelong passion. However, at age fifty-eight, he reconsidered his future. He evaluated his remaining career trajectory and decided that an exit would be prudent. He weighed the risks of continuing operations against the potential financial security of a buyout.

The first offer proposed using EnviroCare as a platform company. This strategy would have allowed the name to survive while the new owners conducted further acquisitions underneath it. Bisaillon ultimately rejected this option in favor of a deal that broke the company into pieces.

Rebranding and Corporate Ownership Structure

The final agreement resulted in the immediate dissolution of the EnviroCare brand. The business operations were absorbed into Modern Pest Services, the new name for the Connecticut operations. This entity is now owned by Anticimex, one of the largest pest control companies globally.

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Anticimex is itself owned by EQT, a Swedish global private equity firm. EQT manages more than four hundred billion dollars in assets. This acquisition highlights the broader trend of private equity firms consolidating fragmented local service industries into larger, standardized corporate structures.

Employee Impact and Founder Reflections

Bisaillon ensured that all twenty-five existing employees were offered jobs under the new ownership structure. He noted that whether they retained their positions depended on their individual choices. He prioritized job security for his staff during the transition.

The founder expressed mixed emotions about the loss of the EnviroCare name. He described the experience as surprising and disconcerting, feeling that his lifelong creation had vanished with the stroke of a pen. Despite the difficulty of seeing his brand disappear, he stated he had no regrets about the sale.

Steven Kaplan, a professor of entrepreneurship and finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, commented on the trend. He noted the anecdotal evidence of private equity buying small local businesses but sought data to confirm the scope of the phenomenon. The sale of EnviroCare serves as a specific case study in this larger economic shift.