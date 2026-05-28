Entrepreneur Couple Spends £2 Million on Moroccan Wedding Extravaganza

British entrepreneur Jonny Dodge and his partner Cameron Biafore hosted a lavish £2 million wedding in Morocco, featuring a private fortress venue, celebrity guests, and six custom couture looks for the bride.

British entrepreneur Jonny Dodge, known as the Superyacht influencer, and his partner Cameron Biafore celebrated their wedding with a lavish £2 million ceremony in Morocco .

The three-day event, held at Kasbah D'if in the Agafay Desert, included 150 guests such as billionaires John Caudwell, Gautam Singhania, Frank Binder, and Dragons' Den star Duncan Bannatyne. The festivities kicked off with a welcome dinner themed around Around the World in 80 Days, followed by a golden hour ceremony on a bespoke water platform overlooking the Atlas Mountains.

A rooftop black-tie gala under the stars and a Burning Man-inspired pool party where the bride wore a white bikini were highlights. Fire dancers, snake charmers, and fortune tellers entertained guests throughout. Instead of traditional page boys, a donkey handed out tequila shots to guests. Jonny, CEO of GP Management which organizes luxury experiences including superyacht F1 race viewing, proposed to Cameron twice: once on a South African safari and again in Antarctica.

The engagement rings featured certified fragments of Martian meteorite and lunar rock. Cameron wore six custom couture looks worth over $50,000, including a Zuhair Murad wedding gown adorned with intricate details and a face-covering veil. Her jewelry-tiaras, earrings, and necklaces-exceeded £300,000 in value. The bride changed into a vintage family dress for the after-party and a two-piece white ensemble from KYHA Studios for the pool party.

Bridesmaids received three-tier diamond earrings, Juicy Couture sweat sets, personalized duffle bags, pajamas, ski suits, and handwritten letters. Wedding gifts included all-expense paid trips to the Maldives, Madagascar, and St Lucia, as well as homeware from Baccarat, Ralph Lauren, and Assouline. Celebrity wedding planner Heloise Angelou of Hello Moments Co, who planned Mel B's wedding, meticulously organized every element of the five events.

The resort, Kasbah D'if, a five-star property with suites starting at £315 per night, was entirely dedicated to the wedding party. Guests dined on tuna tartare, line-caught sea bass, and apple tart. The couple's hospitality was matched by the generosity of their guests, who spared no expense on presents. The wedding epitomized luxury, blending adventure and exclusivity in a spectacular desert setting.

From the dual proposals to the extravagant attire and entertainment, every detail reflected Jonny and Cameron's passion for extraordinary experiences. The event underscored the growing trend of destination weddings among the elite, with Morocco emerging as a favored locale for its exotic allure and opulent venues. Jonny's career as an adventurer-turned-businessman and Cameron's entrepreneurial spirit were celebrated in a union that combined glamour and wanderlust.

The wedding stands as a testament to their unique love story and their shared vision of life as an endless adventure. In a world where luxury knows no bounds, this Moroccan extravaganza set a new standard for unforgettable celebrations. The couple's attention to detail, from the meteorite rings to the custom couture, demonstrated their commitment to creating a one-of-a-kind experience for themselves and their guests.

As the sun set over the Agafay Desert, the newlyweds danced under the stars, surrounded by friends and family, marking the beginning of their journey together. The wedding was not just a party but a reflection of their personalities-bold, adventurous, and unapologetically lavish. It will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most spectacular events in the world of luxury weddings





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