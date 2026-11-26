A collection of recent entertainment headlines including Charlie Sheen's altercation with Emilio Estevez, the legacy statement for guitarist Taylor Hale, updates on Meghan Markle and Jace Cates, and celebrity lifestyle news.

Charlie Sheen swung bat, threatened to ‘break’ Emilio Estevez’s head open before cops swarmed teen brawl John F Kennedy Jr search commander says Ted Kennedy made one strict demand after divers found nephew’s body‘Friday Night Lights,’ ‘Mosquito Bowl’ author says America has lost the Greatest Generation's sense of duty‘The Vow’ star Jace Cates recommits to saving himself for marriage despite ‘sex-positive culture’Country singer Drake White admits he still fears another stroke seven years after nearly dyingMeghan Markle could be dragged into father’s child sex abuse case, expert warns'Platoon' star Tom Berenger disses Hollywood as a 'company town,' praises Florida life Russell Brand's wife vows to 'honor' prison rules after comedian's 'not guilty' message sparks investigation'I Dream of Jeannie' star Barbara Eden, 95, still rides exercise bike for 35 minutes to stay fit ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star Catherine Bach says co-star stripped naked except for cowboy hat to cheer her upBrad Pitt and Angelina Jolie settle 4-year legal battle over French wineryTaylor Swift slammed as 'Mean Girl' in new Vanity Fair reportThe one habit Gabriel Iglesias told Alfred Robles to drop before taking him on tour'Chris Harrison's: The Vow' star Jace Cates says men need to 'step up' when it comes to having kids Jace Cates says being 'unplugged' while filming 'Chris Harrison's: The Vow' helped him connect with his faith'Friday Night Lights' author Buzz Bissinger says 'The Mosquito Bowl' cast nailed it 'to a T' 'Friday Night Lights' author Buzz Bissinger says America has 'forgotten' the Greatest Generation's dutyHis family released a statement calling him "a brilliant guitarist," as well as a wonderful husband, loving father and proud grandfather.

Taylor died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, according to a joint statement from his family and former bandmates.

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"To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather," his wife, Tracey, said on behalf of the family. "He was the rock of our family. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home.