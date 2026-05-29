Entertainment Roundup: Method Acting for Euphoria and Casting for Netflix's The Roman

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje describes his method acting for Euphoria, speaking in Southern accent for 9 months. Netflix's The Roman adds new cast members. Also includes a film review and a Cannes speech by Andrey Zvyagintsev addressing Putin.

‘ Euphoria ’ Star Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Went Method to Play Alamo: Speaking in His Southern Accent for 9 Months ‘Was a Sacrifice I Was Happy to Make’ The two are the latest additions to the cast of “ The Roman ,” Netflix ’s Las Vegas -set drama series starring Oscar Isaac.

Brune-Franklin will play Jessica Christine “JC” Griffin, described as “an alert and ambitious rising star at the casino” and “a vital host and fixer, managing the whims of high rollers while harboring her own big plans for the future. ” 'A Man of His Time' Review: Swann Arlaud Excels in a Provocative and Pained Portrait of a Self-Deluding Vichy France Collaborator Cannes Grand Prix Winner Andrey Zvyagintsev Uses Acceptance Speech to Address Putin: 'Put an End to This Carnage' Yang will play Rich Tzu, a sophisticated, Eton-educated executive who serves as a rival to Isaac’s Bobby.

“The Roman” is an eight-episode, hour-long drama set in present-day Las Vegas, a modernized but still dangerous version of the Strip. At the center of it all is Robert “Bobby Red” Redman , the president of the hottest hotel casino in town. As his power is threatened, Bobby must make some long odds moves to secure his position and seize more control over Sin City. Previously announced cast members include Betty Gilpin, Alec Baldwin and David Costabile.

“The Roman” is created by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, whose storytelling in Vegas dates back to “Rounders” and “Ocean’s Thirteen. ” The duo also co-created “Billions,” which ran on Showtime from 2016 to 2023. JC Chandor is set to direct the first two episodes of the series. Martin Scorsese executive produces “The Roman” for Sikelia Productions alongside Julie Yorn and Rick Yorn for Expanded Media, Paul Schiff, Beth Schacter and Isaac. Kerry Orent is a co-executive producer.





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