Entertainment and Documentary Highlights: Office Romance, Clarkson's Farm, Bring Me The Beauties, and The Fortune

A roundup of upcoming and recent entertainment releases including a workplace rom-com co-written by Brett Goldstein, the latest season of Clarkson's Farm, a documentary on a 1980s cult leader, and a British drama about a mysterious inheritance.

Office Romance : A new workplace romantic comedy set for release in 2026, co-written by and starring Brett Goldstein alongside Jennifer Lopez . Directed by Ol Parker, known for Mamma Mia!

Here We Go Again, the film follows lawyer Daniel Blanchflower, played by Goldstein, who becomes enamored with his powerful new boss, airline tycoon Jackie Cruz, portrayed by Lopez. The story explores a romance that blurs professional and personal lines, risking significant consequences for Cruz. Goldstein delivers a sharp, comedic performance as the likable underdog, while Lopez brings a commanding presence to the imperious Cruz.

The supporting cast includes Jodie Whittaker as Daniel's incarcerated sister, Betty Gilpin as Jackie's pregnant assistant, and notable actors Edward James Olmos, Bradley Whitford, and Tony Hale. With a 15 certificate and a runtime of 114 minutes, it promises both comedic and romantic elements. Clarkson's Farm: The popular series documenting Jeremy Clarkson's venture into farming returns for a fourth installment.

Initially viewed as a humorous premise-the outspoken automotive presenter attempting to manage a 1,000-acre farm-the show has evolved into a more profound exploration of agricultural life. Clarkson's usual chaotic, car-obsessed approach faces real challenges including bad weather, council regulations, and business struggles, particularly with his restaurant. The earlier series highlighted his learning curve with the help of his assistant Kaleb. In the fourth series, Kaleb is away touring, prompting Clarkson to take on the additional role of pub landlord.

By the fifth series, Clarkson faces a health scare and is barred from manual labor, leading him to explore labor-saving innovations like robot tractors and 'easy care' sheep, though Kaleb remains skeptical. The series also features cameo appearances, including a Formula 1 driver. Spanning five series, it mixes humor with poignant moments about the realities of farming.

Bring Me The Beauties: A Model Cult: This 2026 documentary series on HBO Max delves into the bizarre cult led by Frederick von Mierers in the 1980s. Von Mierers, who claimed to be an alien from the planet Arcturus, attracted followers from the modeling and elite social circles while living in a lavish Manhattan apartment and frequenting Studio 54. He founded a spiritual group called Eternal Values, promising enlightenment.

The story is recounted primarily through ex-model Hoyt Richards, who was part of the inner circle. The series uses archive footage to capture von Mierers' mesmerizing and enigmatic presence, offering a glimpse into the murky, cult-like operations. Though the narrative may be complex and at times unclear, the footage holds viewer interest through its extraordinary subject. The three-part series explores manipulation and allure within a unique 1980s phenomenon.

The Fortune: A British drama series airing on Channel 5 in 2026, starring Eleanor Tomlinson as Amanda, a married waitress with a young son. Her ordinary life is upended by a mysterious inheritance from Martin Worrall, a wealthy businessman with his own family. The sudden windfall, which many might dream of, becomes a nightmare for Amanda as she tries to understand why she was chosen.

The plot suggests intrigue and potential danger stemming from this unexpected bequest, with Denis Lawson portraying the deceased Martin Worrall. The series, rated 12, focuses on the turmoil and secrets that follow the inheritance, threatening Amanda's stability and relationships





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Office Romance Brett Goldstein Jennifer Lopez Clarkson's Farm Jeremy Clarkson Bring Me The Beauties Frederick Von Mierers The Fortune Eleanor Tomlinson

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