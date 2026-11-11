Entertainment 360 Acquires Max Stein's Agency Brigade

Entertainment 360 has acquired Max Stein's agency Brigade, which reps Emily Sundberg, Chris Black and Jason Stewart.

The agency, which reps the likes of Margot Robbie, Jeremy Allen White and Julianne Moore, will bring Stein on board as partner along with his team and clients.

Stein founded Brigade just over a decade ago to represent distinctive voices across fashion, media, and culture. These include writer and fashion personality Leandra Medine Cohen; Emily Sundberg, creator of theStar Of 'Horrible Histories' & 'Tracey Ullman's Show' Launches Talent Agency For Kids “I’ve always been drawn to people with a singular point of view, whose work and ambitions don’t fit neatly into one category,” said Stein.

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“Our clients have built remarkable careers by following their own taste and instincts, and our job has been to help them turn those ideas into lasting businesses. ”the major hires of former Anonymous Content partners Tony Lipp and Dara Gordon.

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“The ways audiences discover and engage with entertainment have changed, and so have the needs of the talent building careers today,” said the Entertainment 360 Partners. “Max recognized this evolution early and he and his exceptional team have built a remarkable business representing exactly the kind of original, forward-thinking talent we have always sought to work with. ”‘Mike Hammer’ Star, Film & Stage Actor, Dies At 85; Career In Photos