Entertainers Break Ties with Kennedy Center After Trump Appointed Chairman

Numerous artists, including Issa Rae and Low Cut Connie, have pulled out of scheduled performances at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts following President Donald Trump's appointment as chairman. The mass dismissals of the previous board and Trump's immediate appointment as chairman have sparked controversy and drawn criticism from entertainers who see the move as a politicization of the institution.

Several entertainers have severed ties and canceled performances at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington following President Donald Trump 's official appointment as chairman of the cultural institution. Earlier this month, President Trump dismissed 18 members of the Kennedy Center's board and replaced them with his allies who subsequently appointed him chairman 'effective immediately' on Wednesday.

Shortly thereafter, Issa Rae canceled her sold-out show, 'An Evening With Issa Rae,' which was scheduled for March 16 at the venue. 'Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I’ve decided to cancel my appearance at this venue,' the writer and actress wrote on Instagram.Philadelphia-based rock band Low Cut Connie also canceled their upcoming March show. 'I was very excited to perform as part of this wonderful institution’s Social Impact series, which emphasizes community, joy, justice and equity through the arts,' Low Cut Connie founder Adam Weiner wrote on Instagram. 'Upon learning that this institution that has run nonpartisan for 54 years is now chaired by President Trump himself and his regime, I decided I will not perform there.' Musician Ben Folds and world-renowned soprano Renee Fleming resigned their posts following the change-up at the center. Award-winning producer Shonda Rhimes, who had served as treasurer of the Kennedy Center's board after being appointed by President Barack Obama, also resigned within hours of President Trump's takeover. The center's board historically has been evenly divided between Republican and Democratic appointees. Board members serve six-year terms, making the mass dismissals unusual





