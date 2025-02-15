Enterprise Wrestlers One Win Away From State Titles

Four Enterprise Wildcats are vying for state championship titles at the AHSAA State Wrestling Championships in Huntsville.

Four Enterprise High School wrestlers are one victory away from securing state championship titles at the AHSAA State Wrestling Championships in Huntsville. Kameron Stiffler and Grier Hunt are aiming for a repeat victory, seeking to become the first Enterprise wrestlers to achieve multiple individual state championships since 1964-65. Meanwhile, Kody Sigmon and Gavin Whiteside are vying for their first state titles .

Whiteside, in a thrilling semifinal match, rallied from a 7-0 deficit to defeat Florence's Kourtian Kendrick. He trailed early in the 190-pound weight class, but a pair of penalty points on Kendrick and two late takedowns secured Whiteside's spot in the championship round. He will face Hewitt-Trussville junior Delvecchio Alston in Saturday's final, seeking revenge after a loss to Alston earlier this season.Stiffler, the reigning 126-pound champion, advanced to the 132-pound final with an 8-1 decision over Huntsville's Joseph Sowell. He will face Vestavia Hills senior Aiden Morris, who defeated Smiths Station's Timothy Luttrell, a state runner-up last year, in his semifinal match. Hunt, last year's 132-pound champion, won a 7-1 decision against Vestavia Hills' Colyn Finley to advance to the 144-pound final. He will face Oak Mountain junior Quinn Ivey, who defeated Thompson's Turner Hutson by major decision, in the championship round. Sigmon, who secured a 7-1 victory over Hewitt-Trussville's Charlie Buttiker, will face Thompson senior Jaden Moore in the 165-pound final. Moore defeated Sigmon twice during the season, although both matches occurred early in the year





dothaneagle / 🏆 337. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wrestling Enterprise High School AHSAA State Wrestling Championships Individual State Championships State Titles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Five Enterprise Wrestlers Advance to Semifinals at AHSAA Class 7A State ChampionshipsFive Enterprise High School wrestlers are still in the running for individual state titles after the first day of the AHSAA Class 7A state championships. Karter Stiffler, Kameron Stiffler, Grier Hunt, Kody Sigmon, and Gavin Whiteside all advanced to the semifinal round.

Read more »

Penn State’s No.1-ranked wrestlers welcome Michigan and Maryland to State CollegeNittany Lions poised for Michigan on Friday at BJC and Sunday Rec Hall battle with Maryland.

Read more »

Four Enterprise girls wrestlers reach semifinals; Dothan's Robinson, NMA's Tan lose openersNASCAR Daytona500 JimmieJohnson Hear from past NASCAR Cup Series champions Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. after they both qualified in as Open cars for the 2025 Daytona 500. ————— Peter Stratta TSJ101Sports.

Read more »

Georgia Sen. Colton Moore arrested at State Capitol before State of the State addressLast year, Sen. Moore was banned from entering House chambers after making controversial comments about late House Speaker David Ralston.

Read more »

Top-ranked Penn State wrestlers head to Lincoln for Friday clash with No. 5 Nebraska CornhuskersPlenty of top-20 bouts on tap.

Read more »

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Ready for One-on-One Battles Against Notre DameMarvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State is eager to face Notre Dame's defense in the Rose Bowl. He anticipates a focus on man-to-man coverage by the Irish and is excited for the opportunity to showcase his skills against their talented cornerbacks.

Read more »