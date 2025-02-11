Enterprise Soccer Teams Lose Season Openers

Enterprise High School's boys and girls soccer teams both lost their season openers on Monday against Pike Road.

Both the Enterprise girls and boys soccer teams suffered defeats in their season-opening matchups on Monday at Wildcat Stadium, falling to Pike Road with a score of 3-2. The girls' game saw Stella Rutherford and Brooke Parker each find the back of the net for the Enterprise High School (EHS) squad. Evelyn Holmes-Smith made six saves in goal. In the boys' contest, Jonathon Alonzo was the offensive star, netting both goals for EHS. Carter Lascano and Peyton Wood each contributed an assist.

Sean Medina made three saves in goal. In other girls' action, Dale County and G.W. Long battled to a 1-1 tie. Elizabeth Campos scored the lone goal for Dale County, with Shelby Tidwell providing an assist. Lalia Lowe stood tall in goal for the Warriors, making 27 saves. For G.W. Long, Bea Anderson found the equalizer, assisted by Jordan Jacobs. Kenzie Kraemer made 13 saves in goal. The Dale County boys emerged victorious against G.W. Long with a score of 5-1. Ethan Grissom led the charge with a hat trick, scoring three goals. Larry Naovarath and Gabe Conyers each added a goal to the tally. Naovarath and O’Neill Stovall each earned an assist. For G.W. Long, Mason Foote scored the lone goal, assisted by Kenny Hundley. Matthew Pritchett made 14 saves in goal. New Brockton dominated Ariton in their girls' matchup, securing a 10-2 victory. Ashley Hernandez was the offensive powerhouse, scoring five goals, including four in the second half. Allison Valladares contributed two goals, while Hally Valladares, Rubi Soto, and Ninoshka Galinda each added a goal. Galinda’s goal came from a corner kick assist by Brianna Hernandez, who also had an assist in the first half.





dothaneagle / 🏆 337. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SOCCER HIGH SCHOOL ENTERPRISE PIKEROAD DALE COUNTY G.W. LONG NEW BROCKTON ARITON

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HA girls, boys soccer teams have successful weekend in MobileAs a student, Donald Trump played high school football. As a business baron, he owned a team in an upstart rival to the NFL and then sued the established league. As president, he denigrated pros who took a knee during the national anthem as part of a social justice movement.

Read more »

Dallas-area 2024 all-district football teams: See MVPs, other awards, first teams and moreBelow are awards for every Dallas-area district following the 2024 football season.

Read more »

Carroll Soccer Teams Dominate Southern ShootoutThe Carroll Lady Eagles claimed the gold division championship at the Southern Shootout in Foley, while the Carroll boys team had a mixed bag of results.

Read more »

Local Soccer Teams Kick Off Season With Strong WinsDothan High, Dale County, and Houston Academy girls and boys soccer teams all secured victories in their season openers.

Read more »

Coachella Valley Invitational Kicks Off Second Day of MLS Preseason MatchesThe Coachella Valley Invitational, a three-week preseason soccer event, is in full swing at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The event features both men's and women's professional soccer teams from Major League Soccer (MLS) and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Read more »

Enterprise girls win historic first wrestling dual with DothanSuper Bowl LIX bets are projected to hit $15 billion as Eagles vs. Chiefs. For more legal analysis across the gaming industry, check out Legal Sports Report.

Read more »