Enterprise's Holmes-Smith, Ladd, and Schultz Head to State Finals

All three secured their spots in Saturday's championship round after winning their Class 6A-7A state semifinal matches on Friday at Huntsville's Von Braun Center. Holmes-Smith advanced to the finals of the 138-pound weight class with a decisive 45-second pin victory over Baldwin County's Jamie Vinson. Demonstrating her dominance, she secured a takedown within 10 seconds and followed it with a pin fall just 35 seconds later. Holmes-Smith (31-1) will face Thompson's Aenaya Vines (37-14) in the championship match, marking a rematch between these two senior wrestlers. They previously met twice during the season in tournament championship matches, with Holmes-Smith emerging victorious in both encounters. In late November's Ricky Miller Memorial, Holmes-Smith achieved a 19-3 technical fall win over Vines, and in the mid-January Tigress Scuffle in Auburn, she secured a first-period pin (1:33).Ladd secured her spot in the 185-pound weight class finals with an early second-period pin over Benjamin Russell's Brooklyn Cottingham (2:14). She established a 6-1 lead in the first period, showcasing her skill with two takedowns around an escape by Cottingham. Starting the second period from the bottom position, Ladd quickly achieved a reversal nine seconds into the period, leading directly to the fall. Ladd, who boasts an undefeated 34-0 record in her senior season, will face Thompson senior Ava Nguyen (43-9) in Saturday's finals. They have met four times this season, with Ladd winning by pin fall in all four encounters, although the last match required the longest time (4:58). Two of the falls occurred in the first period, and the other was in the third period. Schultz pinned Brookwood's Haley Pate 1:15 into her Friday match, securing a place in the 152-pound weight class championship match. She earned a takedown just 28 seconds into the match before securing the fall. Schultz, a junior with a 32-3 record, will wrestle Thompson junior Talita Vas (27-8) in Saturday's finals. They previously faced each other once this season, with Schultz achieving a pin in 29 seconds during a November match





