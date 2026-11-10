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Enterprise man dies from injuries sustained in October shooting

WTVYNews4#590 in United States
Enterprise man dies from injuries sustained in October shooting
Deadly Shooting · Level Plains · Enterprise
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The shooting is still being investigated at this time and additional details will be made available as the investigation allows.

DALE COUNTY, Ala. - An Enterprise man died early Monday morning after being injured in a shooting last month in Dale County. Dale County Coroner John Cawley confirmed the death to WTVY News4, identifying the victim as 38-year-old Nathaniel Jackson.

Jackson was seriously hurt in the shooting that took place on October 22 in Level Plains. He was transported to a hospital for additional treatment, ultimately being taken to USA Health University Hospital in Mobile. He would pass away as a result of his injuries at around 3:15 a.m. on November 9. Cawley said that the shooting is still being investigated at this time and additional details will be made available as the investigation allows.

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Level Plains police, Sheriff Mason Bynum and the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney Kirk Adams and the Dale County Coroner’s Office are all involved in the ongoing investigation. Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published. Available for FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

WTVYNews4#590 in United States

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Deadly Shooting Level Plains Enterprise Dale County Dale County Sheriff Dale County Coroner Level Plains Police Dale County Shooting Dale County Deadly Shooting Level Plains Shooting Level Plains Deadly Shooting WTVY WTVY News4 WTVY News 4

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