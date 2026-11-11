Enterprise‑G to Out‑distance Voyager with 14‑Million‑Light‑Year Journey

IDW Publishing's new Star Trek comic shows Enterprise‑G, led by Captain Seven of Nine, stranded 14 million light years from home, surpassing Voyager's 75,000‑light‑year odyssey.

In a fresh chapter of the Star Trek franchise, IDW Publishing has announced that the Enterprise‑G will travel farther than any Federation starship before, including the legendary Voyager. The new comic, slated for release on January 20, follows Captain Seven of Nine as her crew faces a broken ship and a 14‑million‑light‑year distance from home.

Enterprise‑G's Unprecedented Journey

The plot synopsis reveals that the warp engines of all four Wagon Train vessels are offline, the dilithium chambers are drained, and the door to the Epsilon Corridor is closed. With no way to return, the Enterprise‑G is stranded 14,000,000 light years from the Alpha Quadrant. This distance dwarfs Voyager's 75,000‑light‑year trek to the Delta Quadrant, which began in 1995 when the Caretaker entity pulled the ship far from home.

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Seven of Nine's Leadership Tested

Seven of Nine, who first joined Voyager's crew in its fourth season and helped cut its journey by nearly a decade with Borg technology, now must lead a demoralized crew through a survival mission. The comic highlights her strategic mind and her ability to rally the crew, echoing Captain Janeway's example from Voyager's long voyage.

Comparing the Two Voyages

While Voyager's journey was largely an exploration of uncharted space, the Enterprise‑G's mission is a desperate attempt to survive a catastrophic failure. The 14‑million‑light‑year distance would take centuries to cover, even if the ship's engines were repaired. In contrast, Voyager's 75,000‑light‑year trip took seven years, a testament to the crew's resilience and ingenuity.

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Future of the Franchise

IDW's release of Star Trek #4 opens new corners of the franchise, including the Epsilon Corridor and galaxies beyond the Milky Way. The story promises to explore themes of survival, leadership, and the limits of Federation technology, setting the stage for future issues that may follow the Enterprise‑G's quest for home.

Fans can expect the comic to be available for purchase on January 20, offering a fresh narrative that expands the Star Trek universe while honoring the legacy of Voyager's historic journey.