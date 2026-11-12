Enough Phone Launches Kickstarter for Small 5.3-inch Android with Replaceable Battery

The Enough Phone offers a compact 5.3-inch 5G Android device with a user-replaceable 3,500mAh battery and Odyssey OS option, starting at $399 for backers.

The smartphone market is continuing its trend toward larger screens, with the Samsung Galaxy S26 featuring a 6.3-inch display that is larger than its predecessor. In contrast, the Enough Phone has launched a campaign for a compact 5G Android device featuring a 5.3-inch display. This new device aims to serve users seeking a smaller form factor similar to the iPhone 13 mini, while offering unique hardware features like a user-replaceable battery.

Compact Design and Hardware Specifications

Apple launched its last mini phone with the iPhone 13 mini five years ago, establishing a baseline for smaller devices. The Enough Phone measures approximately the same height and width as that Apple device, but it is significantly thicker at 12mm. The company states that despite the added bulk, the device feels great in the hand. The increased thickness accommodates a 3,500mAh battery that users can replace themselves.

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Software Options and Dual-Boot Limitations

Enough Phone is developed by the same company behind Odyssey OS, offering two distinct software experiences. Users can choose between standard Android 17 or the Odyssey OS interface, which is designed to minimize app installations and reduce endless scrolling. However, the device does not support dual-booting between the two operating systems. This limitation means the initial software choice effectively locks the user into one ecosystem for the life of the device.

Repairability and Long-term Support Plans

A key selling point for the Enough Phone is its repairability, allowing users to swap the battery by removing four screws on the back plate. The company includes a hex screwdriver in the box to facilitate this process and plans to sell replacement batteries directly. Additionally, the company has pledged to support the device with security updates through 2032, although this support depends on ongoing assistance from Google and chip suppliers.

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Development Status and Prototyping Challenges

The device is currently in the early stages of development, and the prototypes shown in promotional materials are non-working models. The company produced its first motherboards in October and has not yet fully tested the device for a water resistance rating. This lack of testing is notable because most modern smartphones include some form of water resistance, which provides convenience and durability for everyday use.

Market Competitors and Pricing Structure

Several alternative small phones exist in the market, including the Unihertz with a 5-inch display and the Bluefox NX1 with a 4-inch screen, though both have sealed batteries. The Enough Phone starts at $399 for the first 250 Kickstarter backers, with a standard price of $499. After the campaign concludes, the price will increase to $599, which is higher than the launch price of the Pixel 10a earlier this year. The company aims to ship working samples to backers in May 2027.