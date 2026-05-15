Enormous Dinosaur Nagatitan Found in Thailand, Three Times the Size of London Bus

An enormous dinosaur, three times the size of a London bus, roamed South-East Asia 120 million years ago, scientists have discovered.

An enormous dinosaur three times the size of a London bus roamed South–East Asia 120 million years ago, scientists have discovered. Dubbed Nagatitan chaiyaphumensis, the monstrous creature would have grown to 88 feet (27 metres) in length and weighed 27 tonnes – as much as nine adult Asian Elephants.

The gargantuan bones were first spotted 10 years ago on the edge of a pond by a villager in Thailand's northern Chaiyaphum region. Since then, palaeontologists have painstakingly excavated pieces of spine, ribs, pelvis, and a front leg bone as big as a human. It was a member of the sauropod family, which includes the largest creatures ever to walk the Earth.

The researchers think the gentle giant used the massive surface area of its neck and tail to regulate its body temperature. Nagatitan shared its home with relatives of the Spinosaurus and the giant African meat-eating dinosaur Carcharodontosaurus. The largest of these predators reached just 26 feet (8 metres) long and around 3.5 tons. Nagatitan belonged to a subgroup of sauropods with bones that contained lots of internal air sacs and thin walls, making their skeletons lighter





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