Enola Holmes 3 First Look and Release Date Announced

Fans will be excited to know that Enola Holmes 3 will hit our screens on Netflix on July 1, after the first look was finally dropped. The upcoming mystery film is based on Nancy Springer's The Enola Holmes Mysteries' book series. The movie stars Milly Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Susan Wokoma, and more. The first look shows Enola looking stunning, and several sneak peek pictures have been released. In one, Milly looks incredibly stunning in a white wedding dress.

A first look of Enola Holmes 3 has finally dropped, following Enola Holmes 2 which premiered in 2022. Milly Bobby Brown will be back as protagonist Enola Holmes , and the film stars Louis Partridge , Henry Cavill , Helena Bonham Carter , Susan Wokoma, and more.

The movie is directed by Phillip Barantini and written by Jack Thorne, and it's produced by several industry names. The first look shows Enola looking stunning in a white wedding dress, with her on-screen husband-to-be Viscount Tewkesbury looking dapper in a suit. Enola also looks dressed to impress with Sherlock Holmes





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Enola Holmes Enola Holmes 3 Netflix Release Date First Look First Look Pictures Cast Movie Milly Bobby Brown Louis Partridge Henry Cavill Helena Bonham Carter

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