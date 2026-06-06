Enola Holmes 3: A Victorian-Age Fantasy Film Arrives on Netflix

Netflix is set to release Enola Holmes 3, a follow-up to the 2020 adventure film, on July 1, 2026. Henry Cavill reprises his role as Sherlock Holmes in the show, as Enid Mary Holmes also known as Enola sets out on a mission to save her brother, who was kidnapped by Dr. John Watson, while foiling a conspiracy involving an unknown enemy. This is the third book title in Nancy Springer's series, The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets. The movie also features Millie Bobby Brown, Himesh Patel, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

The Enola Holmes Mysteries created by Nancy Springer have given rise to a Victorian-age detective series. Currently, Enola Holmes 3 awaits a Netflix release. It delves into the backstory as Enola embarks on a mission to save her brother, who has disappeared, while uncovering a much more nefarious conspiracy.

The story draws from elements in the third book, The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets, in the series. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast comprising Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Himesh Patel, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster among others. The story has been penned by Jack Thorne, directed by Philip Barantini.

The narrative suggests quite a few changes from the books and the original film's plot where one of the key characters is kidnapped and the intended wedding doesn't take place. The intriguing part is, the trailer reveals Sherlock Holmes being kidnapped, though in the book the character of Dr. Watson is kidnapped. Such alterations might be made to develop story and characters further in the film





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Enola Holmes 3 Victorian-Age Fantasy Millie Bobby Brown Henry Cavill Netflix Release Nancy Springer's Series Changes To Source Material Victorian-Era Detective Series Edward Tetlow Tewkesbury

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