Enjoying the Crackle of Fresh Tempura in Chicago

The article highlights the importance of enjoying freshly fried shrimp tempura at a Japanese restaurant, the window for optimal enjoyment being measured in single-digit minutes. It also introduces a superhero-themed restaurant in Schaumburg that specializes in tempura and udon noodles.

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There is much joy in experiencing the crackle of a freshly fried shrimp tempura at a Japanese restaurant. The window for optimal shrimp tempura enjoyment is measured in single-digit minutes. The longer it sits, the more its crispiness disappears and settles into sogginess. The best tempura restaurants in Japan specialize in only tempura, cooked by one master chef, served omakase-style to a lucky dozen each night.

While you won't find this in Chicago, the closest you'll get to superlative tempura is at a restaurant that specialize in one. , located at 1606 E. Algonquin Rd. in Schaumburg, is the superhero-themed brainchild of Kenta Ikehata, the chef behind the popularAdorned in cape and mask and flying high on a crispy shrimp, Tempura Man is kitschy, no doubt. But behind the comic book aesthetics is a serious restaurant that takes its tempura frying seriously.

The restaurant specializes in tempura, of course, as well as tempura's natural partner—udon noodles. Here, two styles are served: A thinner, more tender noodle in its hot dashi broth, and a chewier, thicker varietal in its cold dipping udon





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