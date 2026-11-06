Enigma Variations Filming: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Riley Keough Dinner in New York

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Riley Keough bond over dinner in New York while filming Enigma Variations, as cast updates and series details emerge.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Riley Keough stepped away from their cameras to enjoy a casual evening in New York City during the production of the upcoming Netflix limited series Enigma Variations. The two actors, who play romantic counterparts on screen, were spotted walking together through the bustling streets of Manhattan after a day of filming. The 36-year-old English actor and the 37-year-old American actress appeared to be enjoying their downtime, sharing animated conversations and laughter as they made their way to dinner.

Cast Chemistry On Set And Off

The dynamic between Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Riley Keough extends beyond their professional obligations, as the pair clearly hit it off during the shoot. Keough, known for being the granddaughter of music icon Elvis Presley, joined Taylor-Johnson for a night out that allowed them to unwind away from the pressures of production. Their outing highlights the friendly rapport developing among the cast members as they prepare for the series debut.

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Series Details And Storyline

Enigma Variations is based on the novel by André Aciman and explores the complex romantic and sexual relationships of the protagonist Paul over a span of roughly ten years. The series delves into Paul's interactions with multiple partners of both genders, offering a nuanced look at modern love and connection. Taylor-Johnson takes on the lead role of Paul, navigating the intricate web of relationships that define his decade-long journey.

Sarah Pidgeon Joins The Cast

Another key addition to the cast is Sarah Pidgeon, who plays Chloe, a character with a recurring connection to Paul that weaves through different stages of his life. This marks Pidgeon's first role since her Emmy-nominated performance as Carolyn in the FX series Love Story. Set photos from Manhattan have revealed intense moments between the characters, including passionate scenes filmed on city streets, showcasing the depth of their on-screen chemistry.

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Fashion And Styling On Location

During their evening out, Keough opted for a stylish ensemble featuring a cream jacket layered over a black cardigan, paired with light rinse blue jeans and black ballet pumps. She accessorized with hoop earrings, maintaining a chic yet comfortable look for the New York night. Taylor-Johnson complemented the occasion with a brown leather jacket over a black top, baggy trousers, and white Nike trainers, blending casual comfort with urban sophistication.

Sam Taylor-Johnson Honored In UK

While Taylor-Johnson continues filming in America, his wife, director and photographer Sam Taylor-Johnson, has been in the United Kingdom attending the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards. The 59-year-old filmmaker was recognized as Artist of the Year for her bold creative vision and significant impact across the visual arts. Sam arrived at the event in a daring green lace outfit, drawing attention for her unique style.

Production Timeline And Updates

The production of Enigma Variations has been underway for the past couple of months, with significant filming taking place in New York City as early as September. The series continues to gather momentum as cast members finalize their performances and scenes are shot in iconic Manhattan locations. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the limited series, which promises to deliver a compelling narrative adapted from Aciman's acclaimed work.