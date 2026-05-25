Enhanced Games Row as Athletes Confess to Using Performance-Enhancing Drugs

The Enhanced Games, an exhibition event in Las Vegas, has been criticized for allowing competitors to use banned substances, sparking health concerns and outrage from anti-doping agencies and sports governing bodies. The event was criticized for its risks, with health experts warning of potential life-shortening and fatal consequences, including heart, liver, and kidney issues. One athlete managed to beat a world record in the 50-meter free swim, winning a $1 million bonus.

Athletes competing in the Enhanced Games , an exhibition event in Las Vegas, have been using performance-enhancing drugs , sparking health concerns and sparking outrage from anti-doping agencies and sports governing bodies .

The event allowed competitors to use banned substances, including steroids and human growth hormone, to achieve faster times and world records. Athletes such as Olympic medalist swimmers, James Magnussen, Cody Miller, and Ben Proud, have confessed to doping, despite being discouraged by the spirit of sport. The event was criticized for its risks, with health experts warning of potential life-shortening and fatal consequences, including heart, liver, and kidney issues.

Despite these concerns, officials claimed that the medications were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and that top medical experts were hired to monitor the athletes. The event was attended by a carefully curated crowd of around 2,500 people and was attended by investors such as Peter Thiel and Donald Trump Jr. who saw the event as a way to turn it into a new-age online pharmacy selling performance enhancers.

Despite the criticism from athletes and sports officials, one athlete, Kristian Gkolomeev from Greece, managed to beat a world record in the 50-meter free swim, winning a $1 million bonus





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Enhanced Games Performance-Enhancing Drugs Health Concerns Anti-Doping Agencies Sports Governing Bodies World Records Olympics Human Growth Hormone Steroids US Food And Drug Administration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This may be the most absurdly juiced athlete competing in the Enhanced Games this weekendThe Enhanced Games, dubbed the 'Steroid Olympics,' kick off May 24th in Las Vegas with athletes openly using testosterone, HGH and other substances.

Read more »

CEO of Controversial Enhanced Games Defends Performance-Enhancing Science InitiativeMaximilian Martin, the CEO of Enhanced Games, a project that allows performance-enhancing science within competition boundaries, delivers a manifesto at a press conference in Las Vegas. He argues that embracing PEDs prevents athletes from resorting to unsafe drugs and can protect athlete safety. Martin also proposes moving beyond treating illness to actively improving what the body can do, a mission that aims to redefine the space of medicine and benefit the average consumer.

Read more »

Enhanced Games CEO Defends Controversial Project, Argues for Science-Based Performance EnhancementMaximilian Martin, CEO of the controversial Enhanced Games, defended his project, arguing that embracing performance-enhancing science is the only way to eliminate 'shadow' doping and protect athlete safety. He pitched the event as a necessary evolution that shifts the focus of modern medicine away from treating illness toward maximizing human capability.

Read more »

Kerley runs 9.97 at Enhanced Games, where Kristian Gkolomeev gets a $1M bonus for swimming markFred Kerley ran 100 meters in a pedestrian 9.97 seconds to win the Enhanced Games in a race where the sprinters were placed in the starting blocks four times because of false starts and untied shoes

Read more »