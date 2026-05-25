Enhanced Games: Athletes Compete with Performance-Enhancing Drugs in Las Vegas

The first-ever Enhanced Games, a competition where athletes are allowed to use performance-enhancing drugs, has kicked off in Las Vegas. The event has sparked health concerns and controversy, with many questioning the safety and ethics of the competition.

The first-ever Enhanced Games , where competitors are allowed to use performance-enhancing drugs , kicked off in Las Vegas on Sunday. Around 40 sprinters, swimmers and weight lifters took part in the event, which has sparked health concerns .

The majority of participants have taken combinations of testosterone, human growth hormone, peptides, anabolic steroids and other substances banned by events like the Olympics. Swimmers are also allowed to wear 'supersuits' that led to many world records falling around the 2008 Beijing Olympics, but were subsequently prohibited. The event has been denounced by athletics governing bodies and anti-doping agencies as dangerous and against the spirit of sport.

Despite this, Olympic medalist swimmers James Magnussen, Cody Miller and Ben Proud, who have all taken drugs, participated in the event. The only athlete to win the $1 million bonus for going faster than the world record was Kristian Gkolomeev from Greece, who closed the night by swimming the 50-meter free in 20.81 seconds.

Not all athletes at the event are opting to dope, however, with US sprinter Fred Kerley, who publicly vowed to compete clean, running 100 meters in a modest 9.97 seconds to secure a victory at the inaugural Enhanced Games. The event is not open to the public, with a carefully curated crowd of about 2,500 people invited to attend.

The Enhanced Games are taking place at a purpose-built $50 million arena in a Las Vegas casino parking lot, a structure to be dismantled hours after the final race. Billionaire Peter Thiel and Donald Trump Jr. are amongst the investors of the event, which is a marriage of sports, biohacking, politics and entertainment.

Health experts warn that several of the substances could risk 'life-shortening and fatal consequences,' including heart, liver and kidney issues, as so little is known about their long-term effects. However, Enhanced Games officials say all medications are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, and no expense had been spared on hiring top medical experts. Emergency officials will be standing by in case something goes wrong.

The event has sparked controversy, with many questioning the safety and ethics of the competition. The Enhanced Games are a new-age online pharmacy that peddles performance enhancers under medical supervision, and investors are hoping to turn it into a lucrative business. The stakes are high, not just for the athletes competing, but also for the investors who are backing the event





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