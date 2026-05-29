Enhance Your Gaming Experience with Dynamic Contrast Ratio

Dynamic Contrast Ratio (DCR) is a feature found on many modern monitors and TVs that can enhance the overall look of games and other content on your screen.

For anyone looking to improve their gaming setup , having the best monitor with 4K resolution and a high refresh rate makes for one stunning view.

Games like Elden Ring, Baldur's Gate 3, and Resident Evil Requiem already look great, but there are ways to enhance them without messing with fidelity or performance in the game's settings, and it may already be on your monitor. Dynamic Contrast Ratio (DCR), found on several monitors and TVs, adjusts the back lighting by increasing the contrast between areas that are dark and bright on screen.

If you're exploring an area that is rather dark, say in Resident Evil, the backlight will dim, providing a darker black. Whereas if you're running around bright areas with fire or sunlight, the screen will brighten. This enhances the overall look of games and anything you're watching on the screen to make everything pop more. DCR can be found on a range of monitors and you can test out the look and feel of DCR if your monitor features it.

If you want your games to look sharper and have darker shadows, DCR provides a whole new way to play games, making levels, arenas, and stages more vibrant. Most modern TVs and gaming monitors that use backlighting will include DCR. OLED displays already produce high dynamic contrast naturally, so DCR isn't necessary. You can check the box or website of your monitor for specs ahead of making a decision.

You'll want to look for contrast ratio numbers, including a value near 20,000,000:1. Standard contrast ratios will be closer to 2500:1 without any additional settings required. These details can be found under the display information. Adjusting or turning DCR on or off isn't difficult, but can be challenging as it's on the monitor itself, typically the back.

Once you have your chosen monitor, go into the monitor's settings to find the section labeled DCR. From there, you can adjust it manually by disabling DCR or turning it on. This allows users more control over how the game's visuals look. For gaming, you can have the most powerful monitor with DCR as your main screen.

For larger, more immersive gaming setups, you could even get a second monitor with DCR. The main thing to keep in mind is that it only works on LCD monitors, as they have backlighting that is adjusted by the feature. Finding the best monitor with DCR is possible if you do a little digging. Most sites won't outright list DCR, so you'll have to do some searching.

Sites like Amazon will often list the display details under see more product details. While brand sites like Samsung will list it under see all specs.

Then you can search for Dynamic Contrast Ratio, DCR, or Mega, which is another way to show a monitor has DCR. For PC gaming, one such monitor that includes DCR is the ViewSonic XG240R. Priced at $242.88 as of this writing, it's a big QHD monitor with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a 75 Hz refresh rate. Another option is the AOC G2596PUW, priced at $198.84.

It features a 1920 x 1080 FHD screen and has a 144 Hz refresh rate. You could get one and then use a second monitor to view Discord and guides while you play. If you want to improve the look of the games you play, DCR is great for enhancing shadow, lighting, and shading on scenes to make them all stand out. It's useful for anyone who wants to get a little bit more out of each game they play





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