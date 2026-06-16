The English national team has been criticized for using a charter plane that was previously used to transport deportees out of America.

The actor was in a highly public relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift for nearly seven years before their breakup in 2023. Members of England national team pose for a team photo after arriving at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport on June 13, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The English World Cup team have been busted using a charter plane generally used to transport deportees out of America as part of former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s “ICE Air” fleet. The English team flew into Missouri on Saturday using the same aircraft previously seen in a video President Donald Trump shared last March.

That controversial video featured alleged gangbangers, including Kilmar Ábrego García, a Salvadoran man living in the United States who was illegally deported and is still in a legal fight to stay in America. Members of the English team, including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, posed in front of the plane that is branded Global Crossing Airlines forreports that ICE has a contract with charter company GlobalX, who were formally known as Global Crossing Airlines.

The plane England used previously delivered deportees out of America to Haiti, Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala, taking them El Salvador’s infamous mega prison CECOT. The Daily Mail tracked the same plane to previous trips to take deportees from Harlingen to Villahermosa, Mexico, on June 10 and from Lewisburg, West Virginia, to Mexico City on June 11. A spokesperson for the team declined to comment to the Daily Mail on the use of the plane.on Saturday in São Paulo.

The 21-year-old, who was bungee jumping with her fiancé, was thrown off a bridge by staff without a rope, falling 130 feet to the ground below. The bridge is known by locals as the “Skeleton Bridge. ” A nurse who was present and spoke to local news said that de Freitas was still conscious after the fall. The nurse, Rayza Dias, told reporters that she talked to de Freitas and tried to reassure her that everything would be ok.

Emergency services were called, but de Freitas died at the scene. The incident has sparked a criminal investigation, and six people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Two of the people who were arrested had to be tracked down by helicopter as they attempted to flee the scene, according to military police. Prior to the tragedy, de Freitas had posted a now-ominous Instagram story that read, “Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge?

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are seen onstage during Lionsgate's LA Premiere of"The Housemaid" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. co-star Sydney Sweeney, 28, received after participating in a controversial American Eagle ad.

“We had a great time on the press tour... We worked really hard and she seemed to be having fun, but I also understood that it probably can’t be f---ing easy, where she found herself,” Seyfriedpublished Monday in British GQ.

“I have heard her stand up for herself, but I think she found herself between a rock and a hard place. ” Sweeney has been mired in controversy since last summer, after starring in a campaign for American Eagle Jeans in which she said, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” a phrase many believed was a dog whistle referring to her superior “genes” as a thin, white, blonde woman.

The promotion for Sweeney and Seyfried’s movie,, coincided with the backlash over Sweeney’s involvement in the ad, which Seyfried says she largely stayed out of.

“I’m just there. I don’t talk to her about it unless she wants to talk about it,” she said.

“I don’t want to be a source of anything but whatever you need. You need some fun, you need to laugh, you need cake with me? That’s fine… at the same time, I’m like, ‘We’ve got to promote this movie and I can be a safe space.

’”Smoke rises from a blackened part of Edwards Air Force Base after the crash of a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber aircraft in Edwards, California, U.S., June 15, 2026, in a still image from news helicopter video. ABC Affiliate KABC via REUTERS NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLEEight people have died in a shocking plane crash at a U.S. Air Force Base in California. The B-52 bomber crashed shortly after take-off at Edwards Air Force Base, north of Los Angeles in the Mojave Desert, on Monday at around 11.20 a.m., killing all eight crew aboard. Aerial footage showed black smoke rising from the crash site, with almost nothing left of the aircraft.

The incident marks the deadliest crash involving a B-52 bomber since 1982, according to. Col. James Hayes, the deputy commander for the 412 test wing at Edwards, said at a news conference that after reviewing footage of the crash, it was determined that nobody could have survived.

“We lost eight great Americans,” Hayes said, adding that the Air Force was working to notify the families of the victims, who included government contractors and uniformed military. An analysis byfound that after initially flying northeast and then turning north, the aircraft abruptly hooked northwest and began plunging at a rate of more than 5000 feet a minute. Col.

Hayes said that it was not immediately clear what caused the crash, and that an investigation could take up to six months to complete. When it comes to your wardrobe, nothing is as necessary as a go-to hoodie—an everyday essential you can easily throw on and never want to take off. If you’re looking for an unmatched level of coziness,raises the bar with its selection of ultra-soft hoodies that will leave you feeling like you’re floating on a cloud..

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"PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 03: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Miu Miu show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 03, 2020 in Paris, France. "producers have secured an ethereal beauty to star in the next installment of the hugely popular franchise. Emmy nominee Anya Taylor-Joy, 30, is set to play the elf Seren, a new character in the series, in.

The Warner Bros. production—directed by Andy Serkis, who will also return as Gollum—is scheduled for worldwide release in December 2027. Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood, and Lee Pace will reprise their roles as Gandalf, Frodo, and Thranduil, respectively. They’ll be joined by Kate Winslet, Jamie Dornan, and Leo Woodall, all newcomers to the franchise. Taylor-Joy’s character is described by the production as “a Sindar Elf of the Woodland Realm, a trusted and lethal agent of King Thranduil.

” Thedied unexpectedly while filming the show’s eighth season. The 40-year-old had an “unexpected medical emergency” last week, according to TMZ.

“James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entireproduction, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock," ITV America and Peacock said in a statement following his death. He will be honored in the June 16, episode ofin 2020. Barker worked as the show’s EP for the past three years, overseeing its soundtrack and production.

Hosted by television personality Ariana Madix, the hit Peacock original series is known not only for bringing many of its contestants to social media fame, but also for its popularity amongst young viewers.original season of all time. Just a few days before his passing, Barker posted on Instagram in honor of the kickoff of the show’s eighth season.

“Hope you’re all enjoying the new season brought to you by a huge squad of brilliant people, including the three models standing beside me. ” There has been no confirmation of his cause of death. LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arrive at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England.

Brooklyn Beckham’s feud with his family reached new heights after the famous nepo baby appeared to reference it in a new World Cup ad for DoorDash. The 27-year-oldfrom the ad on Instagram on Monday, alluding to his “complicated” relationship with his parents, soccer superstar David Beckham and Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham, with the caption, “Long story.

” In the spot, Brooklyn asks, “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home,” while sitting on a couch dressed in a sweatshirt and jeans.

“It’s a long story,” he says before flinging 2026 World Cup tickets onto the table as the words “It’s complicated. More soon. ” flash across the screen. The Beckhams’ rift became public in January, when Brooklyn posted a series of statements on Instagram Stories, alleging that his parents “consistently disrespected” him and his wife, Nicola Peltz, 31.

He claimed his mother danced “very inappropriately” with him after “hijacking” his first dance with Nicola during their 2022 wedding. He also stated that his family “values public promotion and endorsements above all else” and alleged that his parents asked him to sign away the rights to his name. Since then, both sides have traded barbs through representatives and competing tabloid narratives.

A few hours after the initial posts, David said that children “make mistakes” on social media, adding, “That’s how they learn. ” VictoriaU. S. Sen. Dan Sullivan introduces President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of Defense Retired Army Gen.

Lloyd Austin during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, U.S. January 19, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERSRepublican candidate Dan J. Sullivan will not be on the ballot in his challenge to unseat GOP Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan. Dan J. Sullivan, a retired teacher, announced his candidacy last month, but his name caught the ire of Sen.

Sullivan, who claimed he was only running to confuse voters. Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher, who was appointed to the nonpartisan role by the state’s Republican lieutenant governor, sent a letter to challenger Sullivan on Monday, declaring that he “filed with a purpose to confuse or mislead and to thereby compromise the ballot’s fairness or neutrality,” and said his name would not appear on the ballot. She noted that he could appeal the decision.

Until his disqualification, challenger Sullivan had pushed back on Sen. Sullivan’s claims, saying he “met the qualification and I entered this race because I am unhappy with the 12-year record of the current Senator and I feel we need a change. ” Alaska uses ranked-choice voting, so the two who get the most votes in the primary will face off in the November midterm elections.

Democrats have recruited former Congresswoman Mary Peltola, who remains popular in the state, to run for the seat. The Alaska primary is Aug. 18.are a great way to train the pelvic floor. Unfortunately, there’s no instruction manual… and it’s not exactly intuitive for some of us.

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Right now is a great time to get yours withTaylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.show the pair wandering through Brooklyn, joined at the hip. In one image, Pidgeon has her arm around Alwyn’s neck, and in another, they’re kissing while getting drinks at a restaurant.

Pidgeon, 29, wore a white tank top and jeans, looking very much like Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, whom she plays in Ryan Murphy’sTV series, while Alwyn, 35, matched her casual style in a black T-shirt and jeans. While Pidgeon has long kept her dating life private, Alwyn was in a highly public relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift, who wrote the song “Love Story,” for nearly seven years before their breakup in 2023.

Alwyn was the subject of some of Swift’s biggest hits: their relationship inspired songs across six of the 12 albums Swift has released in her storied career, includingBill Ritter experienced symptoms of Alzheimer’s about two years before his diagnosis. The longtime ABC anchor, who announced his retirement during Friday’s broadcast, recalled “forgetting people’s names and places. ” “My life has taken a turn,” the anchor, 76, announced in his emotional statement.

“After a series of tests, my doctors have told me I have Alzheimer’s… the treatments I’m getting are keeping it at bay. ” The father of three, who suffered the loss of his own father to Alzheimer’s in 1998, shared that he got “a decent night’s sleep… for the first time in 25 years” after stepping down from his role as a news anchor for the 11 p.m. broadcast, but his symptoms persisted.

The anchor has held this position since 1999, alongside the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts, which he joined in the following years. His ongoing symptoms led him to get tested for Alzheimer’s, a disease that affects memory and cognitive function, currently without a cure. Upon becoming a grandfather, Ritter decided at 75 to limit his role with the network.

“Spending more time with my family has become even more important,” Ritter said.





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