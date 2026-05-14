English Model Lucia Bartoli Battles Ex-Fashion Designer Philipp Plein for Custody of Their Children

Lucia Bartoli, a former model and lifestyle influencer, is engaged in a contentious custody battle with Philipp Plein, a German fashion designer with a net worth of £700 million. The couple met in 2019 and had two children before splitting last year. Plein was granted temporary custody, leading to a dispute over custody and residency. Bartoli claims she has been denied access to her older child and only allowed supervised visits with her younger child. The case is set to be heard in court in Lugano, Switzerland, later this month.

An English model and lifestyle influencer, Lucia Bartoli , 32, is embroiled in a bitter custody battle with her multi-millionaire fashion designer ex, Philipp Plein , 48, over their children.

The couple met in 2019 and had two children together before splitting last year. Plein was granted temporary custody following their split, which has led to a dispute over custody and residency. Bartoli claims she has been deprived of access to the older child and only allowed to see the younger sibling for two hours per week under supervision. The case is set to be heard in court in Lugano, Switzerland, later this month





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Courts Law Lucia Bartoli Philipp Plein Custody Battle Temporary Custody Swiss Court Lugano Fashion Designer Jewel-Encrusted Designs King Of Bling Private Jets Glimpses Of Glamorous Life Instagram Meditation And Wellness Public Image Celebrity Supporters Glamorous Lifestyle Ex-Fashion Designer Multi-Millionaire Swiss Court Lugano Fashion Designer Jewel-Encrusted Designs King Of Bling Private Jets Glimpses Of Glamorous Life Instagram Meditation And Wellness Public Image Celebrity Supporters Glamorous Lifestyle

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English Model Lucia Bartoli Battles Ex-Fashion Designer Philipp Plein for CustodyLucia Bartoli, a former model and lifestyle influencer, is in a custody battle with Philipp Plein, a German fashion designer with a fortune estimated at £700 million. They met in 2019 and had two children together before splitting last year. Plein was granted temporary custody, and Bartoli claims she has been denied access to their older child and only allowed supervised visits with the younger one.

Read more »