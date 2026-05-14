English Model Lucia Bartoli Battles Ex-Fashion Designer Philipp Plein for Custody

Lucia Bartoli, a former model and lifestyle influencer, is in a custody battle with Philipp Plein, a German fashion designer with a fortune estimated at £700 million. They met in 2019 and had two children together before splitting last year. Plein was granted temporary custody, and Bartoli claims she has been denied access to their older child and only allowed supervised visits with the younger one.

An English model and lifestyle influencer, Lucia Bartoli , 32, is embroiled in a bitter custody battle with her multi-millionaire fashion designer ex, Philipp Plein , 48.

They met in 2019 and had two children together before splitting last year. Plein was granted temporary custody following their split, and Bartoli claims she has been deprived of access to their older child and only allowed supervised visits with the younger one. The dispute has escalated since Plein hinted at relocating to the US, which would make it difficult for Bartoli to see her children due to her limited financial resources. Both parties have been contacted for comment





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Custody Battle Philipp Plein Lucia Bartoli Fashion Designer Multi-Millionaire Jewel-Encrusted Designs King Of Bling Swiss Court Lugano Instagram Meditation And Wellness Private Jets Luxurious Lifestyle Glimpses Of Glamorous Life Happy And In Love Ex-Boyfriend Split Last Year Intimated He Was Considering Moving To The US Limited Financial Resources

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