Expert tips to decide on the best bathroom plant for your space.

, it helps to look at how much light your space gets and what kind of air-quality benefit you are hoping to gain. According to Australian garden and landscaping expert Tom Su, garden expert, who brings over 20 years of landscaping experience, the two plants offer distinct strengths in indoor environments.

Although English ivy is commonly seen climbing outdoor brick, it adapts well to indoor living—especially in dimmer rooms where other plants might struggle. Rather than pulling excess moisture out of the air, its primary value lies in filtering airborne compounds.

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“This plant’s specialty is its ability to absorb toxins through its leaves and convert them into harmless substances. It’s kind of like having a living. But remember, while it does add some moisture to the air, it’s the air cleaning you want it for. Plus, it’s a champ in low-light conditions, making it great for rooms that don’t get much sun,” Su explains.

Because it tolerates tougher, lower-light growing conditions, English ivy is relatively forgiving. However, keep in mind that “low light” does not mean zero light—if your bathroom has no windows at all, you will need to install“Besides looking pretty, it has also developed a knack for attracting mold spores through its leaves, which it then uses as food…It also purifies by reducing mold. Peace lilies are especially good in bathrooms or kitchens where water can be an issue.

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They are like a two-in-one solution for cleaner, slightly cooler air…They like a bit of light to bloom, so they’re not as low-maintenance as ferns or ivy,” Su notes. Because peace lilies rely on some natural or supplemental light to produce their signature blooms, they require a little more attention to placement than English ivy.

Like all houseplants, they cannot survive in complete darkness.if your bathroom gets minimal sunlight and you want a low-maintenance plant focused on converting airborne toxins—just remember that it adds a bit of moisture to the air rather than acting as a dehumidifier.