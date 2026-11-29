Selling a home in England now takes 216 days on average. With 40% of listings failing to sell, homeowners are turning to auctions for speed and certainty in a stagnant market.

Auction houses in England are experiencing a surge in activity as the traditional residential property market remains severely stagnant. The average time required to sell a home has more than doubled to 216 days, a significant increase from the 110 days recorded four years ago. This prolonged timeline forces sellers to bear continuous running costs while waiting for a potential buyer to emerge. Nearly one-third of all purchases collapse in the late stages of the transaction, adding to the financial and emotional strain on homeowners. Furthermore, data from property website Zoopla reveals that four in ten homes listed in the past three years failed to find a buyer at all. Faced with this glacial pace, a growing number of property owners are now bypassing traditional estate agents and turning to property auctions to secure a sale.

The Mechanics of Auction Sales

Property auctions provide a structured and significantly faster alternative to conventional sales channels. In this system, buyers bid on a property in an open market environment, either attending in person or participating through online bidding platforms. The highest bidder wins the property, and contracts are typically exchanged immediately once the auctioneer brings down the hammer. This rapid exchange requires the buyer to put down a ten percent deposit within forty-eight hours of the sale. The remaining balance is paid on completion, which usually occurs twenty-eight days later. This streamlined process offers a level of speed and certainty that is currently unavailable in the standard market, where transactions can drag on for months.

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One of the primary advantages of this method is the reduced likelihood of buyers withdrawing their offers. In a standard sale, buyers can often pull out at the last minute, causing the deal to collapse. In an auction, the buyer risks losing their substantial deposit if they attempt to withdraw after the hammer falls. This financial commitment creates a serious barrier to backing out, ensuring that the seller is dealing with a motivated and financially prepared purchaser. For sellers, this means the transaction is far more likely to reach completion, providing peace of mind in an unpredictable market.

Shifting Perceptions and Market Dynamics

Historically, property auctions carried a negative reputation for offering a small pool of buyers focused on finding bargains rather than a wider market willing to pay top dollar. Sellers often faced uncertainty regarding the final price, as they had to accept the highest offer that exceeded their confidential reserve price, which was the minimum amount they were willing to accept. Additionally, homes listed for auction were frequently perceived as problematic properties that had failed to sell on the open market due to hidden structural or legal issues. This stigma deterred many homeowners from considering auctions as a viable option.

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However, this perception is rapidly changing as market conditions deteriorate and more families resort to auctions. Gary Howorth, head of sales in south-west London at Chestertons estate agents, states that auctions are no longer a dirty word and have become more mainstream. With both nervous buyers and sellers navigating a difficult economic landscape, the speed and certainty offered by auctions are becoming increasingly attractive. The stigma associated with auctioned homes is fading, replaced by a practical recognition that this method can be the most effective way to sell a property quickly. This shift is particularly evident among landlords offloading buy-to-let properties and families selling the empty homes of elderly relatives.

Real-World Impact on Homeowners

The financial pressure on homeowners is intensifying due to rising costs and falling property values. The cost of building materials soared by more than seven percent in the year to September 2026, marking the highest annual rise since 2023. This inflation has significantly reduced the appetite for renovations, meaning that any property requiring work is likely to stick on the open market for extended periods. The speed of an auction sale is therefore compelling for those looking to offload properties that need significant investment. This trend is not limited to investors but also includes families dealing with the empty homes of elderly relatives, which are costing them money to maintain.

The case of Sue Boon illustrates the practical benefits of this approach. Sue inherited a six-bedroom townhouse in affluent Islington, north London, from her aunt. The five-storey fixer-upper was costing her one thousand pounds a month to maintain, a significant burden given that the London property market had begun to nosedive. House prices on that specific street plunged by twenty-nine percent in one year, according to data from Rightmove. Sue recognized that she could not afford to wait out a slow sales process, especially as living sixty miles away in Kent made it difficult to monitor the property and worry about issues like squatters.

Sue chose to take the house to auction after Chestertons suggested selling via Allsop, the auctioneer. The home was listed with a guide price of one point three million pounds and sold in June within thirty days for one point one two five million pounds. Sue noted that while the guide price was initially thought to be too high, she was delighted when a developer made an offer she was happy with. The transaction was smooth, with contracts exchanged the day after the sale. Sue emphasized that while going to auction was a gamble, she might have waited months to potentially get an extra one hundred thousand pounds on the open market, but she might not have sold the property at all.

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Strategic Considerations for Sellers

Experts advise homeowners to consider auctions early rather than viewing them as a last resort. Taking advice from agents and auctioneers can help determine if this route is suitable for a specific property. Using a joint auctioneer, which involves a local agent working with a big-name auction house, can also be beneficial. Pricing a home competitively is essential to attract attention, and sellers should be flexible on price during the marketing period if advised. Once the decision to auction is made, instructing a solicitor to prepare a legal pack for buyers is a critical step.

Sellers must be aware that legal fees are front-loaded in an auction, meaning they are payable regardless of whether the property sells. Deciding on the lead time between listing and the auction is also important, as a longer period can suit buyers who need time to arrange financing. Presenting the property well, even if it is a fixer-upper, can help maximize the final price. For landlords, London flats have flooded the market in recent years as running costs remain high and a growing number of landlords decide to sell up. This saturation of the market makes faster sales channels like auctions an increasingly necessary tool for managing property portfolios effectively.