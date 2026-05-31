England World Cup Team Faces Tornado Threat as FIFA Ticket Scandal Escalates

England's squad heads to Kansas during peak tornado season while a US congresswoman calls for FIFA president to testify over 'price gouging' ticket policies.

England's World Cup squad is set to face more than just football rivals as they prepare to stay in what locals call tornado alley during their US campaign.

The team flies to the United States on Monday for two friendlies in Florida, then relocates to Kansas on June 13 to settle in at the four-star Inn at Meadowbrook hotel in Prairie Village for the tournament duration. Meteorologist Brad Temeyer warned that June coincides with the peak of severe weather season in the Midwest, noting that three tornadoes have already touched down this year.

Officials have briefed players on emergency procedures: head to the hotel basement shelter if warned, but if a twister strikes suddenly, they should stay in their rooms, avoid windows, and duck and cover under a sturdy bed or table. Kansas averages 40 tornadoes annually, second only to Texas, with most occurring in June, making safety a top priority for the visiting stars. Despite the weather risk, the team has embraced local culture.

Locals have displayed Go England signs around the hotel, which sits on a lake and overlooks a gated community. Sources also revealed that Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, a Kansas City native, may visit during rest days. The squad plans to attend a Kansas City Royals baseball game and visit Meat Mitch, an award-winning barbecue joint known for its smoked brisket and signature Naked Sauce. A staff member said they cannot wait to welcome the team.

England opens its World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 17 in Dallas, a 90-minute flight from Kansas City. Meanwhile, a political storm brews far from the pitch. Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, a California Democrat whose district includes Los Angeles World Cup venues, accused FIFA of price gouging with dynamic ticket pricing.

She described the policy as a total shakedown and said it feels like something from The Godfather. In March, she led 69 representatives in a letter demanding corrective action, but FIFA has not responded. She now supports investigations by New York and New Jersey attorneys general and called for FIFA President Gianni Infantino to testify before Congress. I'm glad the Attorney Generals are looking into this, she said, adding that the issue is about affordability and stopping the FIFA shakedown.

She urged President Donald Trump to intervene, despite his recent ties with Infantino, who received a controversial FIFA Peace Prize. Trump and Infantino have been tag teaming, she said, but the focus should be on fans, not Infantino





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