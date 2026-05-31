England's World Cup squad will stay in Kansas tornado alley during peak season, with safety drills planned. Meanwhile, a U.S. congresswoman calls for FIFA chief to testify over ticket price gouging.

The England national football team is set to arrive in the United States next week to prepare for the 2026 World Cup , but they will be staying in a region known as tornado alley.

The team will fly to the U.S. on Monday for two friendly matches in Florida before heading to Kansas on June 13. They will be based at the four-star Inn at Meadowbrook hotel in Prairie Village for the duration of the tournament. Meteorologists have warned that the team is arriving during peak tornado season, with June coinciding with the height of severe weather in the Midwest. Already, three tornadoes have been reported in the area this year.

The players have been briefed on safety procedures, including identifying the nearest tornado shelter, which is likely in the hotel basement. In the event of a sudden twister, they have been advised to stay in their rooms away from windows and to duck and cover under a bed or table. Kansas experiences an average of 40 tornadoes annually, making it the second worst-hit state after Texas, and most of these occur in June.

The local community has embraced the team, putting up Go England signs around the hotel, which is situated on a lake and overlooks a gated housing complex. There are also reports that actor Jason Sudeikis, a native of Kansas City and star of the show Ted Lasso, is likely to visit the team during their downtime between matches. England's first game is against Croatia on June 17 in Dallas, a 90-minute flight from Kansas City.

Beyond the field, the squad will have opportunities to experience local culture, including attending a baseball game featuring the Kansas City Royals and visiting a nearby award-winning barbecue joint called Meat Mitch. A staff member at the restaurant noted that they smoke everything in-house and are best known for their brisket and sauces, including one called Naked Sauce. They expressed excitement about welcoming the team.

Meanwhile, a controversy has erupted over FIFA's ticket pricing policies for the World Cup. U.S. Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove, a Democrat from California whose district includes Los Angeles, a host city, has accused FIFA of price gouging. She described the ticketing prices as a total shakedown and compared FIFA's conduct to something out of The Godfather movies.

In March, she led a letter signed by 69 members of Congress criticizing FIFA's use of dynamic ticket pricing and urging corrective action, but the organization has not responded. In an exclusive interview, Kamlager-Dove expressed support for investigations by prosecutors in New York and New Jersey into FIFA's practices. She condemned the exorbitant ticket prices and the lack of civility toward host cities.

She called on FIFA President Gianni Infantino to testify before Congress and explain himself, saying that the focus should be on fans, not on Infantino. She also urged President Donald Trump to intervene, noting that while Trump and Infantino have been close, she believes Trump should recognize that the issue is about affordability and stopping the FIFA shakedown.

Critics have pointed out that FIFA awarded Trump its first FIFA Peace Prize, which some viewed as an attempt to curry favor with the White House. Kamlager-Dove said she was not surprised the two have been tag-teaming, but she insisted that the priority must be protecting fans from exploitative pricing





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