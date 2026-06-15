England World Cup Team Faces Backlash After chartering Deportation Plane Used by ICE for Removal Flights

England's national football team has been criticized for chartering an aircraft that is part of the U.S. ICE Air deportation fleet. The plane, operated by GlobalX, has been used for numerous deportation flights to Central America and the Caribbean, including a notorious trip featured in a Trump video. The English FA declined comment on the arrangement.

The England national football team arrived in Kansas City , Missouri, on Saturday ahead of their FIFA World Cup matches, but their choice of transportation has sparked controversy.

Instead of using a more common private jet, the team chartered a plane that is part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) 'ICE Air' fleet. The aircraft, operated by charter company GlobalX (formerly Global Crossing Airlines), has a documented history of being used for deportation flights. It has transported detainees to countries including Haiti, Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala.

Notably, the same plane was featured in a video released by former President Donald Trump showing alleged gang members from Venezuela being deported to El Salvador. That deportee flight, which occurred in March 2023, landed at the infamous CECOT mega-prison. The video depicted prisoners being escorted off the aircraft by heavily armed Salvadoran police. One of the individuals on those deportation flights was Kilmar Ábrego García, a 31-year-old man whose case became a political cause.

The Trump administration claimed he was a member of MS-13, but a court order prohibited his deportation to El Salvador. He was removed anyway, then later returned to the United States and now faces potential deportation to a third country. England's players, including stars like Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, posed for a cheerful team photo in front of the aircraft upon arrival.

The stark contrast between their positive experience and the traumatic situations of former deportees on the same plane has drawn sharp criticism. Flight tracking data shows the jet's recent schedule was filled with deportation missions. In the days before the England flight, it flew deportees from Lewisburg, West Virginia, to Mexico City on June 11 and from Harlingen, Texas, to Villahermosa, Mexico, on June 10.

The plane, which typically shuttles between U.S. deportation staging facilities and foreign countries, usually operates far from the world of international sports. After dropping off the England squad, it reportedly returned to its home base in Miami.

Meanwhile, other GlobalX aircraft were continuing regular ICE deportation routes, with flights heading to Cap-Haïtien, Haiti, from Miami and Fort Lauderdale, and another returning from Guatemala City to Alexandria, Louisiana, where ICE runs a 400-bed staging center for deportees. The English Football Association (FA), which arranged the charter, has been described as a body that often aligns with progressive causes.

This includes a high-profile attempt by captain Harry Kane to wear a Pride armband at the previous World Cup in Qatar, an effort that was abandoned after FIFA threatened Kane with a yellow card. When approached by the Daily Mail for comment on the use of the deportation plane, an FA spokesman declined. England's World Cup squad had been training in Palm Beach, Florida, before moving to Kansas City.

Their preparation was briefly marred by a theft incident where $18,000 worth of equipment, including boots from key players and official match balls, was stolen from their Kansas City training site. The stolen items were recovered and two arrests were made. England is among the tournament favorites. Their group stage matches will be played in Dallas, Boston, and New Jersey, requiring the team to continue chartering flights from their Kansas City base.

Their opening match is against Croatia in Dallas on Wednesday. The plane used for their arrival has also served other national teams. Reportedly, the Iran World Cup team flew on the same GlobalX aircraft from Tijuana, Mexico, to Los Angeles on Sunday before it returned to Alexandria. The use of an ICE deportation aircraft by a prominent national team has ignited debate over the ethical considerations of charter contracts, especially given the plane's documented role in controversial forced removal operations.

Former President Trump had previously ordered the use of three GlobalX planes, including this one, in his administration's efforts to deport Ábrego García, highlighting the aircraft's connection to political immigration enforcement actions





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England Football World Cup ICE Deportation Flights Globalx Airline Donald Trump Kilmar Ábrego García El Salvador CECOT Prison English FA Harry Kane Pride Armband Kansas City Palm Beach Iran National Team

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