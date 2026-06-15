England WAGs adopt low-key approach at World Cup as families barred from overnight stays

England's World Cup squad has traveled to Kansas City while families remain in Miami, with strict limits on contact to avoid distractions. The low-key WAG presence contrasts sharply with the celebrity circus of Euro 2006, as the team focuses on ending a 60-year title drought.

England's World Cup squad has left its warm-weather training base in Florida and traveled to Kansas City , while families will remain in Miami , nearly 1,500 miles away.

Unlike the frenzied WAG presence at Euro 2006 in Germany, this year's relatives will have limited contact, allowed to spend time with players only immediately after matches. The team will stay at the Inn at Meadowbrook boutique hotel ahead of their opening game against Croatia in Dallas. Their Group L schedule includes matches against Ghana in Boston on June 23 and Panama in New Jersey on June 27.

With the possibility of five games in 17 days, overnight stays with families are prohibited to maintain focus. During the warm-up camp in West Palm Beach, the WAGs had a day-and-a-half off after a closed-door 6-0 win over Miami FC. Previous friendlies include a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica in Orlando and a 1-0 win against New Zealand in Tampa.

Among the WAGs present are Ollie Watkins's wife Ellie Watkins, Jude Bellingham's partner Ashlyn Castro, and Bukayo Saka's fiancée Tolami Benson, who attended the premiere of his documentary in New York. Other players like Marc Guéhi, Tino Livramento, and Dan Burn also spent time with loved ones, with Burn visiting Disney World before camp. Approximately half the squad has relatives in the US, with more potentially arriving if England advances.

In Qatar 2022, families stayed in Dubai, sometimes on cruise ships near Doha. The 2006 WAGs, such as Victoria Beckham and Coleen Rooney, were known for turning the base into a celebrity hotspot with lavish parties, a stark contrast to the quieter arrangement this tournament. Fans hope England will end their 60-year World Cup drought with a victory on July 19, their first since 1966. Miami was chosen as a family base due to child-friendly attractions like Disney World





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