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England vs New Zealand: Live Blog

Sports News

England vs New Zealand: Live Blog
EnglandNew ZealandWorld Cup
📆6/6/2026 7:57 PM
📰DailyMail
52 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 41% · Publisher: 68%

England's players have gathered in the tunnel and are now just a few minutes away from kick off in their final World Cup preparation game in Tampa, Florida.

England 's players have gathered in the tunnel and are now just a few minutes away from kick off in their final World Cup preparation game in Tampa, Florida.

The match against New Zealand is seen as a great opportunity to put down a marker and gain exposure to the conditions that Thomas Tuchel's side are likely to face over the next seven weeks. Despite the heat, with the mercury hitting 33C, England's manager, Tuchel, is looking forward to the game and is confident that his team can implement their high press and ball speed.

The England captain, Harry Kane, is also expected to play, and his performance will be crucial for the team's success. New Zealand, who were beaten 4-0 by Haiti in their last warm-up friendly, will be desperate to avoid a similar defeat. The All Whites are ranked 85th in the world and have several British-based players, including Chris Wood, who will spearhead the side.

England's team selection is also being closely watched, with Morgan Rogers expected to start ahead of Jude Bellingham at No.10. The match is expected to be a closely contested one, and both teams will be looking to gain an advantage in their World Cup preparations

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DailyMail /  🏆 86. in US

England New Zealand World Cup Thomas Tuchel Harry Kane

 

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