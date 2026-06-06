England vs New Zealand Friendly: Final World Cup Warm-Up

England faces New Zealand in a warm-up friendly on June 6 in Tampa, Florida, as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup. After a perfect qualifying campaign but mixed March friendlies, manager Thomas Tuchel aims to make a statement. New Zealand, unbeaten in qualifying but thrashed by Haiti, are heavy underdogs. England's Harry Kane is in top form, while New Zealand's striker struggles. The match will test England's fitness in hot conditions.

After a perfect 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, England ’s March friendlies—a draw with Uruguay and a shock defeat to Japan—are best forgotten. Fortunately, the Three Lions have a final chance to reset before the tournament, with two further warm-up fixtures, the first of which sees them face New Zealand on Saturday, June 6 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

With Thomas Tuchel’s squad now selected and with time together on the training pitch under its belt, this match offers a clear indication of whatfans can expect this summer. Can they finally emulate the glory of 1966, or will it be another case of unfulfilled promise? Yes, England struggled back in March, but Tuchel was still experimenting with his squad. This time, it should be very different.

The German manager will be eager to make a statement heading into the tournament, and New Zealand presents the perfect opportunity. While, much like England, the All Whites breezed through OFC qualifying without conceding a single goal, they were exposed against stronger opposition in their first warm-up friendly against Haiti, suffering a 4–0 defeat—a result that suggests their first World Cup since 2010 could be a brief one.

In all honesty, England will be expected to beat that scoreline, or the ever-critical English media will no doubt raise questions. —his career best and comfortably more than any other player in Europe. He’ll be keen to carry that form into the World Cup. By contrast, New Zealand’s main striker is in far from his best international form, scoring just once in his last eight appearances for Darren Bazeley’s side.

England have spent several days training in hot conditions and should be acclimatised, but this will be the first real test of which players can maintain intensity over the full match. Tuchel does not have the luxury of a full squad for the clash with New Zealand, and as a result will be forced into changes from what is likely to be his preferred World Cup starting XI.players Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke will not feature, as they have been granted extended rest following their involvement in last weekend’s Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, and are only expected to link up with the England camp next week.

With those absentees, the right-wing position is effectively up for grabs, which could see Morgan Rogers deployed there, or Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford switched across from the left to fill the role. Elsewhere, Tuchel is still expected to field a strong side—Harry Kane leading the line, Jude Bellingham in the No.10 role, Elliot Anderson in midfield and Marc Guéhi alongside Ezri Konsa at center back.

Changes are likely in the second half, both to give fringe players a final chance to impress and to manage fitness ahead of the tournament. How New Zealand could line up vs. England. | FotMob Given the 4–0 defeat to Haiti, New Zealand boss Darren Bazeley is expected to make several changes for the meeting with England.

Millwall goalkeeper Max Crocombe is in line to displace Alex Paulsen between the posts, while veteran Michael Boxall could come into the center of defense to provide much-needed experience and leadership. In midfield, Ryan Thomas and Joe Bell remain sidelined through injury, with only the latter having a slim chance of returning. That could open the door for Marko Stamenic and Matthew Garbett to start, while Ben Old may replace Jesse Randall out wide.

New Zealand predicted lineup vs. England : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BSTBARNABY LANE Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.





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