England vs Croatia: Who would you pick to beat Croatia and get this World Cup off to a flier?

The text discusses the upcoming England vs Croatia match and asks readers to pick their best XI to beat Croatia and start the World Cup on a high note.

England begin their bid to finally end 60 years of hurt in Dallas on Wednesday evening against Croatia . Thomas Tuchel 's first tournament starting lineup will have been months in the making, with crucial battles for positions all over the pitch.

Who would you pick to beat Croatia and get this World Cup off to a flier? We've asked our team of experts out in the States covering the tournament to pick their best XIs, and then explain the big calls. Once you've analysed their selections, you can vote for your own XI here using our interactive tool





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England Croatia World Cup Thomas Tuchel Jude Bellingham Morgan Rogers Noni Madueke Bukayo Saka Anthony Gordon Marcus Rashford Oliver Holt Ian Ladyman Craig Hope Jack Gaughan Mike Keegan Ian Herbert Riath Al-Samarrai

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

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