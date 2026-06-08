England to face different pitch in second US friendly

England will face a different pitch when they play their second friendly in the US, but the weather may still present a challenge. The Three Lions will play against Costa Rica in Orlando, where they will be on a soccer-specific Bermuda grass surface that has been laid six months ago.

England will face a different pitch when they play their second friendly in the US, but the weather may still present a challenge. The Three Lions will play against Costa Rica in Orlando , where they will be on a soccer-specific Bermuda grass surface that has been laid six months ago.

This is a fully-established natural field that has benefited from a full grow-in period and ongoing professional maintenance. The pitch in Tampa was a 'plug and play' surface that had only been laid a week earlier, and England's players were critical of its condition.

However, the team came through unscathed and with no injury concerns. The weather forecast for the match in Orlando is for thundery showers and a temperature of 33 Celsius, with a feel of around 40 Celsius. England have two pitch managers who have been in regular contact with Orlando's director of turf and grounds. The match will take place at the Inter&CO stadium, which is the home of MLS side Orlando City and women's team Orlando Pride.

England have been preparing for the World Cup, which will be played in unpredictable conditions, and this match will give them a taste of what to expect. The team will be looking to get their tactics right and to prepare for the challenges that they will face in the tournament. The match against Costa Rica will be their second and final warm-up in Florida, and they will be looking to make a good impression.

The team's performance will be closely watched, and they will be looking to build on their success in the match against New Zealand





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England US Friendly Costa Rica Orlando Bermuda Grass Surface

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