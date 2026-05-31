England striker Ivan Toney cleared for World Cup despite bail, plus other sports news

Ivan Toney will join England at the World Cup despite being on bail for an alleged assault. Also: first female camera operator for final, PSG president's lucky watch, Sam Quek controversy, and Adidas vs. Nike marketing battles.

Ivan Toney is set to travel to the United States with the England national team for the upcoming World Cup, even though he remains on bail in connection with an alleged assault at a London nightclub.

The incident occurred in December and left a man hospitalized. Toney has not been charged, and the Metropolitan Police have confirmed the investigation is still ongoing. The former Brentford striker, now playing in Saudi Arabia, was reportedly wearing expensive jewelry and a watch at the time, leading to speculation he may have been the target of a theft attempt.

Although individuals on bail often require special permission to travel internationally, Toney's bail conditions are unconditional, and he has obtained a visa. This allows him to freely join Thomas Tuchel and the Three Lions squad for the tournament. In other notable sports news, Katie Gilbourne, a Nottingham-based freelancer, has been selected by FIFA to operate the main camera during the World Cup final at New Jersey Stadium on July 19.

She becomes the first female ever chosen for this pivotal role in the sport's most-watched match. FIFA's decision is based on her growing reputation as one of the industry's top camera operators.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi appeared to have a personal lucky charm during the Champions League final. According to insiders, his watch stopped working eight weeks ago but he kept it on as a good omen. Curiously, his WHOOP health tracker indicated he had completed the equivalent of a half marathon, despite having been seated for the entire 120-minute match in Budapest.

The BBC has raised eyebrows after former Question of Sport captain Sam Quek was chosen to host coverage of the controversial Enhanced Games, which some call the 'Doping Games'. Quek, an Olympic gold medallist in hockey, hosted the event in Las Vegas earlier this month. BBC insiders are reportedly unimpressed, and it remains to be seen whether the 37-year-old, who also hosted Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool, will continue with the broadcaster.

The recent Champions League final also sparked a marketing battle between Nike and Adidas. Arsenal (Adidas) defeated PSG (Nike) in a clash of the two giant brands. Adidas, the official ball supplier and tournament sponsor, can use the trophy and competition imagery in marketing, but cannot feature Nike-sponsored PSG players in Nike kits. Conversely, Nike can showcase its PSG athletes but cannot directly reference the competition or trophy.

That dynamic will shift next season when Nike becomes the official ball supplier for UEFA competitions, likely leading to similar brand contortions at this summer's World Cup. Observers also noted striking similarities between Adidas' new Timothée Chalamet 'Backyard Legends' film and Nike's iconic 2002 'Secret Tournament' ad-both featuring three-versus-three fantasy matches among star players-highlighting the cyclical nature of advertising creativity in the eternal swoosh versus three-stripe rivalry





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Ivan Toney England World Cup Bail Katie Gilbourne Female Camera Operator Nasser Al-Khelaifi Sam Quek Enhanced Games Adidas Nike Rivalry Champions League Final

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