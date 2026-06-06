England Start World Cup Preparations Against New Zealand in Tampa

England launched their final World Cup build-up with a friendly versus New Zealand in Tampa. Key takeaways include Morgan Rogers starting in the number ten position, Harry Kane leading the line, and concerns over high temperatures affecting gameplay. New Zealand, featuring several UK-based players, sought to rebound from a heavy loss to Haiti. Analysts and former players discussed squad management ahead of the tournament.

England began their final World Cup preparations with a friendly against New Zealand in Tampa , Florida. The match, held at Raymond James Stadium, saw England field a strong lineup with Harry Kane leading the attack, Jordan Pickford in goal, and central defensive pair John Stones and Marc Guehi.

Morgan Rogers started in the number ten role, suggesting manager Thomas Tuchel is building key units early. Marcus Rashford featured on the left wing ahead of Anthony Gordon. The weather conditions were a talking point, with temperatures reaching 33C (91F) pitchside, raising concerns about player exertion and pace. New Zealand, ranked 85th globally and appearing in their third World Cup, named Chris Wood as captain and included several British-based players such as Wrexham's Liberato Cacace and Forest's Tyler Bindon.

The All Whites entered the match after a 4-0 loss to Haiti in a warm-up and were looking to avoid another heavy defeat. Former England striker Alan Shearer weighed in on the challenges of managing players in pre-tournament friendlies, emphasizing the need to balance match fitness with avoiding injuries, especially given the grueling tournament conditions. A supercomputer prediction highlighted Kylian Mbappe as the favorite to win the Golden Boot.

The live blog also noted that several Arsenal players-Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka, and Eberechi Eze-would join the squad only after the New Zealand game following extra rest post-Champions League final





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England New Zealand World Cup Thomas Tuchel Harry Kane Morgan Rogers Tampa Friendly Pre-Tournament All Whites Three Lions

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