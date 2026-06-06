England Start World Cup Prep with Friendly in Tampa; Tuchel Mixes Squad and Shearer Offers Warning

England began their World Cup preparations with a friendly in Tampa, Florida, where manager Thomas Tuchel fielded a mixed lineup featuring John Stones, Kobbie Mainoo, and debutants like Rio Ngumoha. Alan Shearer advised careful management of players due to grueling conditions. The match also saw Arsenal stars rested, squad numbers leaked, and a silent cannon tradition.

England 's World Cup preparations kicked off with a friendly in Tampa, Florida, where manager Thomas Tuchel made several intriguing decisions for the squad and starting lineup.

The match at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, saw a mix of established stars and fresh faces as Tuchel aims to build a cohesive unit before the tournament begins. Notably, the Arsenal quartet of Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka, and Eberechi Eze were given extra rest after the Champions League final and will join the squad later, allowing young talents like Rio Ngumoha, Alex Scott, Ethan Nwaneri, and Josh King to earn call-ups and potentially make their debuts from the bench.

The team selection sparked discussion, with John Stones and Marc Guehi pairing at centre-back despite Stones' limited club minutes this season. Djed Spence, Morgan Rogers, and Kobbie Mainoo were also handed starting opportunities, reflecting Tuchel's willingness to test depth. The starting eleven featured Jordan Pickford in goal, a back four of Jarell Quansah, Stones, Guehi, and Spence, a midfield of Jordan Henderson and Mainoo, and an attacking trio of Ollie Watkins, Rogers, and Marcus Rashford supporting Harry Kane.

This lineup suggests Tuchel is balancing fitness management with tactical experimentation ahead of group stage matches against Croatia, Ghana, and Panama. Former England striker Alan Shearer, speaking with Betfair, offered advice on managing player workloads during pre-tournament friendlies. Shearer emphasized the delicate balance between building match rhythm and preserving key players for the grueling World Cup conditions.

He noted that managers must consider the number of games, physical demands, and individual player needs, but also acknowledged that competitive situations may require keeping stars on the pitch if results are tight. Shearer's insights underscore the challenges Tuchel faces in optimizing preparation without risking injuries, especially given the intense heat in Florida and the tournament's schedule. Away from the pitch, England's squad numbers were revealed, with the No.10 shirt generating particular curiosity.

The leaked list confirmed which players will wear iconic numbers during the World Cup, adding another layer of anticipation. Meanwhile, the match atmosphere was lightened by an amusing detail: the cannon at Raymond James Stadium, typically fired for Buccaneer touchdowns, remained silent for England's goals, as confirmed by reporter Oliver Holt. The warm weather and positive spirits among the players and staff set a hopeful tone as England seeks to end a 60-year trophy drought.

With key players like Kyle Walker, Jude Bellingham, and Harry Kane expected to feature more heavily in the tournament proper, this friendly served as a crucial evaluation tool. Tuchel's bold selections and management decisions will be closely monitored as England fine-tune their strategies. The next friendly against Costa Rica will offer further opportunities to solidify the squad before the World Cup opener





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

England World Cup Thomas Tuchel Alan Shearer Team Selection

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harry Maguire Escorts Family to Barbados Following England World Cup Snub Amid Public Family OutcryHarry Maguire has traveled to Barbados with his wife Fern and family after being left out of England's World Cup squad, a decision that sparked public criticism from his relatives, including his mother who called it "disgusting" and his brothers who labeled it the "worst decision" ever. Manager Thomas Tuchel defended his choice, citing team balance and trust over pure talent, and expressed surprise at Maguire's public reaction following a private conversation. Maguire, who confirmed the snub on social media, is using the extended break to recover from the disappointment.

Read more »

2026 World Cup Group L preview: England hopes to break 60-year droughtFor the so-called epicenter of 'football,' England's trophy cabinet certainly does not reflect that.

Read more »

Thomas Tuchel Names England World Cup Squad Amid Fan Debate Over Omissions and Unique Player BackgroundsThomas Tuchel has selected his 26-player England squad for the World Cup, leaving out high-profile players like Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Harry Maguire. The squad features players with distinctive personal histories, including one with seven GCSEs and another who lost part of a finger in childhood. Daily Mail Sport's World Cup Unfiltered newsletter offers an exclusive quiz on these squad members, with free daily coverage throughout the tournament in the United States.

Read more »

British World Cup power surge: Electricity spikes expected during England, Scotland matchesBritish energy officials say England and Scotland’s group games at the World Cup could start a national electricity spike equivalent to the combined power needed for the northern England city of Leeds and Glasgow.

Read more »