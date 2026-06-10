England Stars Catch Sun in Florida Heat as World Cup Preparation Intensifies

England players appear sunburned during World Cup training in Florida; captain Harry Kane plays down heat concerns while the team adapts to tropical conditions.

England 's World Cup preparations in Florida have been marked by the tropical heat, with several players showing visible signs of sunburn in official team photos.

Declan Rice, Jordan Pickford, Elliot Anderson, Tino Livramento, James Trafford, Anthony Gordon, and Dean Henderson all appeared with pinkened skin, particularly on areas missed when applying sunscreen. John Stones and Jordan Henderson managed more even tans, with Henderson likely more cautious after his experience in Saudi Arabia. The images, taken ahead of friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica, highlight the challenge of acclimatizing to temperatures that could reach 40 degrees Celsius during the tournament in North America.

The English squad has been training in West Palm Beach, Florida, since arriving over a week ago. The heat and humidity have been a major talking point, with fans noting the punishing nature of sessions compared to those in milder climates. To ensure player welfare, the World Cup will feature hydration breaks, and England will use high-tech palm-cooling devices to lower core body temperatures during breaks and while substitutes warm the bench.

Captain Harry Kane downplayed concerns, saying the heat has not been 'too bad' for June in Florida and that the team is adapting well.

'After the first couple of days, I felt like most of the lads were used to it,' Kane said after a 1-0 win over New Zealand. He emphasized that professional athletes with proper preparation would not be fazed by the conditions come tournament time. Beyond the heat, England's camp has faced other challenges. On Monday, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake off Cuba-the second largest in the region's history-was felt in Florida.

Wednesday's friendly against Costa Rica is at risk of thunderstorms, with a forecast temperature of 33 Celsius and a feel of 40 degrees. The team's Group L campaign begins against Croatia on June 17, followed by Ghana on June 23 and Panama on June 27. Off-field concerns include U.S. immigration policies, as a FIFA-appointed Somali referee was denied entry despite a valid visa, and gun violence, with a shooting near England's Kansas City training base injuring nine.

Despite these issues, fans are excited for the tournament, which kicks off with Mexico vs. South Africa at the Azteca Stadium, featuring a star-studded opening ceremony with Shakira, Burna Boy, Tyla, and J Balvin





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