England Soccer Team's Equipment Stolen During Transport

The England soccer team's equipment was stolen during transport from Florida to Kansas City, with footwear and soccer balls among the items taken.

The gear was stolen"at some point between their over-the-road transport from Florida to their arrival at the training facility in Kansas City ," Kansas City Mayor Quinton LucasThe vehicles transporting equipment from Florida to Kansas City arrived without the equipment, the BBC said.

Footwear and soccer balls were among the items taken, the BBC reported, but the theft did not include anything"game-critical.

" It's not clear when the items were stolen or how they were recovered. Two arrests have been made in connection with the incident, the BBC reported, citing sources. No other information was immediately available. The England team arrived in Kansas City's Swope Soccer Village Saturday.

England goalkeeper Dean Henderson addressed the issue when asked by reporters following the team's arrival in Kansas City.

"To be honest, I didn't really notice anything about it until you started saying," Henderson said. "I believe all the boots came back, we got everything back, so nobody's bothered. "Atlanta kids teach reporter the soccer basics ahead of city's World Cup games Weather forecast for Scotland vs. Haiti World Cup match at Boston Stadium calls for warm temperatures, no rain





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England Soccer Team Equipment Stolen Kansas City World Cup

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