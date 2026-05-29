England Snubs Maguire and Foden Enjoy Beach and Pool as World Cup Prep Begins

Harry Maguire and Phil Foden, omitted from England's World Cup squad by Thomas Tuchel, are vacationing in the sun. Maguire's exclusion has sparked family outrage, while Foden's absence was less unexpected due to burnout. Tuchel defends his balanced team selection.

Harry Maguire and Phil Foden , two of England's most notable footballers, have been left out of Thomas Tuchel 's squad for the upcoming World Cup in North America, prompting a swift and sunny escape to warmer climates.

Maguire, the 33-year-old Manchester United defender, was seen relaxing by the beach with his wife Fern, while Foden, aged 26, enjoyed pool time with his three children, Ronnie, True, and Phil Jr. Their social media posts, showing lounging in the sun, came less than a week after Tuchel confirmed the final 26-man roster, a selection that has sparked debate among fans and pundits alike. Maguire's omission, in particular, has stirred controversy given his strong finish to the season with Manchester United.

A stalwart for England since his breakout during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Maguire had been a consistent presence in the national setup. Upon learning of his exclusion, he expressed being 'shocked and gutted' in a statement on social media, writing, 'I've loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years. I wish the players all the best this summer.

' His family also voiced strong disappointment: his mother Zoe said she was 'absolutely disgusted', his brother Joe called it 'the worst decision he's ever seen', and his wife Fern shared being 'beyond devastated' on Instagram, adding that there was nothing more Maguire could have done to prove his worth. Phil Foden, who has not publicly reacted, faced less surprise over his absence after a challenging couple of seasons marred by burnout, a situation highlighted by Maheta Molango, CEO of the Players' Football Association, who called Foden a 'victim' of the 'crazy calendar'.

In a press conference, Thomas Tuchel defended his squad choices, noting that selection is not solely about talent but about building the best team. He emphasized balance, team spirit, and trust, stating, 'We have to pick the squad we are convinced by and who we love. It comes down to who do we really trust? Who delivered?

Who helped with the culture? Who are the leaders?

' Tuchel also addressed Maguire's public reaction, calling it 'not necessary' despite acknowledging Maguire's outstanding season. Friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica are scheduled for early June, followed by the tournament opener against Croatia in Dallas on June 17.

Meanwhile, Maguire and Foden are making the most of their time off, soaking up the sun and enjoying family moments, a stark contrast to the intense preparations underway for their former teammates





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Harry Maguire Phil Foden England World Cup Squad Thomas Tuchel Football Controversy

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