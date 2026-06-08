England Set for Stable Pitch but Weather Challenges in Second US Friendly Against Costa Rica

England's second warm-up match in the US will feature a reliable natural grass pitch at Orlando's Inter&Co Stadium, unlike the criticized temporary surface in Tampa. However, forecasted thunderstorms and extreme heat may pose a greater challenge, offering a glimpse of World Cup conditions.

England's second friendly in the United States against Costa Rica will be played on a well-established natural Bermuda grass pitch at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando , a significant improvement from the problematic surface encountered in Tampa.

The earlier match against New Zealand featured a temporary, recently laid surface that drew criticism from manager Thomas Tuchel and captain Harry Kane for its hard, patchwork quality, though the team remained uninjured. In contrast, Orlando's stadium, home to MLS side Orlando City and Orlando Pride, utilizes a permanent natural grass field laid in December 2025 and maintained professionally, ensuring a mature, well-rooted surface suitable for elite competition.

This pitch has previously hosted matches during the FIFA Club World Cup, underscoring its reliability. While the pitch concerns are alleviated, attention now shifts to the weather forecast for the 4 p.m. kick-off, which predicts thundery showers and extreme heat with temperatures around 33 Celsius and a heat index near 40 Celsius. These conditions mirror the unpredictable climate expected during the upcoming World Cup, and any weather-related delays could provide England with a realistic preview of tournament challenges.

The team's pitch managers have been in contact with Orlando's turf director to ensure optimal field conditions, but the primary variable remains the tropical weather, which may disrupt play and test player endurance





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England Football Three Lions Thomas Tuchel Harry Kane Pitch Conditions Inter&Co Stadium Orlando Costa Rica Friendly Bermuda Grass Weather Forecast Thunderstorms Extreme Heat World Cup Preparation MLS Orlando City SC

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