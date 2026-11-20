Second home counts in England fall by 19424 since 2024 due to high council tax premiums. This shift costs local authorities millions in lost revenue while failing to boost rental supply.

The number of second homes in England has plummeted by nearly 20,000 since the start of 2024, a sharp decline driven by steep increases in local taxation. According to data published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, the total count of properties classified as second homes dropped from 279,870 to 260,446. This represents a reduction of 7,478 units in just the last year alone, marking the lowest level of second home ownership recorded since 2022.

Core Details Of The Tax Mechanism

The primary driver behind this significant reduction in property types is the widespread implementation of the Second Homes Premium. Introduced by the former Conservative government, this policy grants local councils the authority to impose additional charges on properties used as secondary residences. The premium can reach up to 300 per cent of the standard council tax rate, fundamentally altering the financial landscape for owners.

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In the current fiscal period, 176,000 second homes were subjected to this premium, accounting for more than two thirds of the total second home inventory. This figure represents an increase from 170,299 properties in 2025. Simultaneously, the number of local councils choosing to enforce this surcharge expanded significantly, rising from 211 to 246 authorities across the country.

For owners, the financial impact is immediate and severe. A second home owner with a Band D property typically sees their bill rise from £2,392 to £4,784 due to a 100 per cent premium. In high-cost areas such as Salcombe in Devon, the effect is even more pronounced. An owner of a Band H property there faces a doubling of their tax bill, jumping from £5,193 to £10,386 annually when combined with maintenance and insurance costs.

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Stakeholder Positions And Market Views

Local councils argue that the policy is successfully achieving its intended goal of making housing more available for residents. The logic follows that as ownership becomes prohibitively expensive, investors will sell properties to owner-occupiers or convert them into long-term rentals. However, industry experts suggest the reality is more complex and less effective than policymakers hoped.

Jeremy Leaf, a prominent North London estate agent and former chairman of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, disputes the narrative that these sales directly benefit the local housing market. He notes that the sudden drop in numbers does not guarantee an increase in available housing stock for those who need it most.

Leaf explains that many second homes are located in isolated rural areas or carry characteristics that make them unattractive for permanent living. He points out that an isolated cottage in a remote location holds little appeal for long-term tenants or buyers compared to urban apartments near transport links. Furthermore, he highlights enforcement gaps following the abolition of the furnished holiday let tax regime in April last year, which was expected to release more properties into the rental market.

Real World Impact And Financial Consequences

The shift in ownership patterns is resulting in substantial financial losses for local authorities. Based on average Band D council tax rates, councils currently generate approximately £421.9 million nationally from the 100 per cent premium. However, the exit of 19,424 second homes from the premium-paying pool since 2024 represents a significant revenue shortfall.

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If all these exited properties were located in councils that previously charged the premium, the estimated loss of income stands at £46.5 million. This decline in revenue occurs at a time when councils are facing increased pressure to fund local services and manage housing demand.

The situation is further complicated by the introduction of the Renters' Rights Act, which has shifted legal protections toward tenants. This legislation makes it more difficult for landlords to evict residents or increase rents, potentially discouraging property owners from converting second homes into rental units. Instead, many are choosing to sell outright or hold the properties empty, reducing the overall liquidity of the housing market.

The combined effect of higher taxes, stricter rental regulations, and rising mortgage rates due to broader economic factors creates a challenging environment for property investors. As conflict-related inflation expectations impact interest rates, homeowners with expiring fixed deals face additional financial uncertainty. This environment accelerates the decision to sell, contributing to the continued decline in the number of second homes across England.